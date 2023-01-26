Blog roll summary: Dead Space remake has landed on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and even the Steam Deck! With the Dead Space remake embargo now up we can bring you all the gory details of just how EA Motive have reimagined this modern horror classic. Powered by the Frostbite engine and sporting dual modes with Ray tracing, 60fps, enhanced effects, improved lighting and even more, we wanted to see how the all platforms handle the game . So how does the Steam Deck or Xbox Series S handle this current generation title and how well does it scale on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X? Buckle up for the Coup de grace on those specs.

3 HOURS AGO