Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Environmental Hazard (Chapter 6)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Environmental Hazard (Chapter 6) and grab the Force Gun before fighting the Leviathan. 00:20 - Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission unlocked. 01:25 - Power Node. 06:28 - Audio Log (Cross's Log 01) 18:08 - Audio Log (Cross's Log 02) 19:20 - Force...
IGN
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 9 Magical New Details
Hogwarts Legacy promises us the opportunity to return to the Wizarding World and explore the iconic school during a previously unseen period of Harry Potter history. Here are nine magical details that we noticed during our hands-on preview of the game.
IGN
Dead Space Remake Performance Review PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Steam Deck vs PC
Blog roll summary: Dead Space remake has landed on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and even the Steam Deck! With the Dead Space remake embargo now up we can bring you all the gory details of just how EA Motive have reimagined this modern horror classic. Powered by the Frostbite engine and sporting dual modes with Ray tracing, 60fps, enhanced effects, improved lighting and even more, we wanted to see how the all platforms handle the game . So how does the Steam Deck or Xbox Series S handle this current generation title and how well does it scale on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X? Buckle up for the Coup de grace on those specs.
IGN
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
The Watergarden Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Watergarden, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Gift Guide - List of Best Gifts for Each Character
A returning feature in Fire Emblem Engage is the ability to give gifts to your allies and units, which will increase your support bonds and allow you to reach new levels and unlock more support conversations. Whether bought or found in the Somniel, each gift may have different meanings to the characters you present them to, and this page serves as a guide for the best gifts to give each character.
IGN
Heaven Dust 2 - Official Trailer
Heaven Dust 2 is a zombie survival horror game and an ode to the 90's horror survival game series Resident Evil. The Heaven Dust franchise takes the player through a classic survival horror experience, with plenty of exploration, action, puzzles to solve, and resource management. Heaven Dust 2 is packed with its original release Heaven Dust in the physical Heaven Dust Collection coming to Nintendo Switch going on sale February 2.
IGN
Dead Space: How to Get the Secret Ending
Dead Space has an alternate ending that you can only get in new game plus after collecting 12 marker fragments. Here's what happens and how you do it.
IGN
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Research and Event Guide
The Crackling Voltage event is debuting in Pokemon GO, bringing with it exclusive Special Research, Shiny debuts, specialized Raid Battles, and more!This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Crackling Voltage event within Pokemon GO, including its runtime, available rewards, and more!. Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event Runtime. The...
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Leaving all Behind (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 6 - Leaving all Behind Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Electric Cup Team
The Electric Cup joins Pokemon Go's Battle League for a brief time, allowing you access to unique and high-value rewards. But which Pokemon are best to bring into the fight?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Pokemon will work best in the Electric Cup format within Pokemon Go.
IGN
Pearl Hide
Pearl Hide is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can only be found from Khezu in High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Pearl Hide: "The hide of a Khezu. Its strange properties are still not fully understood" How to Get Pearl Hide in...
IGN
They Wait in the Dark - Official Trailer
Amy (McGuire) and her adopted son Adrian (McGee) are on the run from Amy’s abusive ex-girlfriend, Judith (Winkel). Desperate to stay hidden, they take refuge in the abandoned farmhouse of Amy’s family outside her Kansas hometown. Soon, though, a supernatural force from Amy’s dark past begins haunting Adrian. With the vengeful Judith in pursuit, Amy and Adrian find themselves locked in a showdown between the threats both outside and in.
IGN
Glance Gaming Rebrands as Nostra With Plans to Introduce 600 New Titles by 2023
Popular mobile gaming platform Glance Gaming has been rebranded as Nostra. The company announced the name change, with plans for expansion when it comes to live game streaming and esports. As mentioned in a press release, Nostra currently has over 75 million monthly active users in online gaming, which makes...
IGN
Genshin Yelan Ascension Materials
Genshin Impact character Yelan first arrived in the Version 2.7 update, and is due to feature on a rerun banner in Version 3.4! If you're looking forward to recruiting the Hydro bow user, you may be looking for Yelan ascension materials in order to prepare in advance so you can level her up when the time comes.
IGN
Emblem Ike
In Fire Emblem: Engage, Ike is known as the Emblem of Radiance. A famous mercenary leader with unparalleled skill in battle. Ike's Emblem is described as being strong in both offensive and defensive power, but he gets even more powerful the more health that has been lost. This emphasized with the abilities he provides, such as his Synchro Skill, Brave General. If the equipped unit has less than 75% HP, they will be granted a passive boost in Def and Res. As for Ike's Engage Weapon, he will be given the Hammer weapon, which deals greater damage to armored enemy units.
Comments / 0