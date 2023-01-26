Future of Bossier City bus service uncertain after city council slashes budget

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Bossier City Council heard concerned citizens who voiced their opinions on the proposed ordinance regarding the allocation of funds to SporTran.

During the Tuesday, Jan. 10, Bossier City Council Meeting, council members voted in one reading to reduce SporTran’s budget for 2023.

The annual public transit budget for the city was approximately $900,000 until the start of the new year when city officials approved a new budget of $500,000 per year on Jan. 4 during a meeting with SporTran.

"We really thought we were coming in to talk about the South Bossier route and the changes that we had made down there, which has each month grown in ridership. So, one of the things that we thought we were moving in a positive direction we were going to do more in Bossier," said Dinero’ Washington, CEO of SporTran. "Toward the end of that meeting we were notified as an agency that we would get our budget slashed by 400,000."

Washington noted that the City of Shreveport bills Bossier City $80,000 to $85,000 a month on a normal basis for services. January has been billed on this normal basis, so Bossier City has already spent $80,000 of its $500,000 budget, meaning SporTran now has $420,000 to manage the next 11 months.

The proposed budget decrease would cut mid-day, night and weekend travel in Bossier City. "We were asked to put the most valuable services on the road, the most valuable services are early in the morning and evening," said Washington.

Washington highlighted the importance of the mid-day service which allows dialysis patients to go to treatment. In 2022, the ADA service took over 90,000 riders to appointments compared to the 12,000 prior year.

A concerned citizen said, "I don't think you realize in making this decision to cut the budget it is deeply and disproportionately affecting the paratransit riders."

The 2023 budget was approved two months prior to this proposed ordinance.

Mayor Tommy Chandler said, "while I don’t agree with the timing of this budget amendment, I am focusing on making sure these funds will be used to benefit the citizens of Bossier City."

Chandler said with the remaining $400,000 he will propose those dollars are reinvested in meaningful ways that benefit the citizens of Bossier City, including:

Additional funds allocated to the Bossier City Police Department to hire more officers.

Additional funding for the Bossier Council on Aging, which provides transportation and meals to the elderly population within the city.

Toward the end of the conversation Darby thanked Washington for speaking although the council did not ask for him to present during the council meeting. "No one asked you to come speak today, unless the mayor asked... we didn't schedule you to speak but I am glad you are here," said Darby.

Darby continued by stating that Washington was told he could speak about this topic but not all the things he spoke about during his presentation. The Shreveport Times reached out to Darby and did not receive a response.

“Today’s Bossier City Council meeting left us with more questions than answers,” Washington said later in a statement. He also said he was originally told the funds were cut due to a budget crisis.

"Today, Mayor Chandler stated that there is no budget crisis in Bossier and he was unsure why the council wouldapprove our budget in late 2022 then cut it the first week in January," explained Washington, who is hopeful further discussion will lead to more insights and a resolution.

“Regarding the February 5 timeline for the proposed service cuts, we’re unsure at this time if that will move forward. We’ve reached out to the council for clarity and will be meeting with them very soon. Ideally, we’d like for them to keep our original budget whole so we can continue providing the citizens of Bossier with useful public transit.”

Following discussion from the council, mayor, concerned citizens and SporTran, the council voted to move the ordinance to Feb. 21.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Future of Bossier City bus service uncertain after city council slashes budget