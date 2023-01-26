ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Republican legislation targets vulnerable LGBTQ+ Iowans

By Andrea Frantz
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
  • Andrea Frantz is a Storm Lake resident and the Executive Director of the Society for Collegiate Journalists.
  • This essay is also signed by Storm Lake LGBTQ+ advocates and community members Wind Goodfriend, Meg McKeon, Gus Raymond, Joel Berrien Jr., the Rev. Melanie Hauser, Willa J. Casstevens, Maggie Martinez

Iowa has a history of saying “gay,” before others.

In 2009, Iowa became just the third state in the nation to recognize gay marriage as a legal right according to its state Supreme Court decision Varnum v. Brien. So, we Iowans not only can say “gay,” but most of us understand that doing so makes us stronger as a community.

Simply put, words matter.

They determine the ways in which we can connect with others and clearly indicate where we diverge. Such awareness ensures our ability to make decisions that impact our individual health, safety, and engagement with the broader world.

Conversely, for government to either silence speech or compel it is not only unconstitutional, but also undermines the very fabric of American society. Unfortunately, as history has long shown us, governments seem unable to resist trying. Why? Because if successful, the silencers remain in power.

It should come as no surprise that Republican Iowa legislators, emboldened by midterm wins and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds’ rising national star, feel they have a blank check to focus their agenda on pandering to the extreme element of the conservative base by targeting LGBTQ+ Iowans.

Under the cynical guise of defending “parental rights,” Iowa legislators are attempting to follow the lead of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law enacted in March 2022 that prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in the state’s public schools. Those conservative coattails look like Iowa House File 7, House File 8, and House File 9 respectively.

In classic overreach, House File 7 seeks to limit speech on its public college campuses by, among other things, imposing onerous reporting requirements on how universities teach about social justice including, but not limited to, LGBTQ+ issues. Under the proposal, public schools would be required to “report with specificity” on how a long list of concepts such as: “teaching with humanizing orientation, peace building, teaching for prejudice reduction, and anti-oppressive literature,” among many others, are used in teacher-education classrooms. Such burdensome reporting requirements will naturally chill free speech and limit academic preparation for Iowa’s future teachers who will undoubtedly grapple with, and now be less prepared for, complex equity issues in the classroom as professionals.

A more focused targeting of LGBTQ+ Iowans can be found in House Files 8 and 9. Given the recent efforts by some to remove books from school libraries or curricula that address gender identity issues, it naturally follows that GOP legislators are seeking to capitalize on false claims of “sexual grooming” by “prohibiting instruction relating to gender identity and sexual orientation” with House File 8. This proposal will prohibit any discussion of gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms, under the false claim that to have any conversation whatsoever “sexualizes” children.

The problem hinges on what constitutes “instruction.” No teacher sets out to offer instruction in how to be or become a member of the LGBTQ+ community. No one. This is not about indoctrination. It is about inclusion. If a child with two same-sex parents has the opportunity to read a book about a family with same-sex parents, it bolsters that child’s sense that they are not alone. Seeing oneself in this light can be life-affirming. According to a survey released in 2022 by The Trevor Project, “nearly half of all LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.” Ultimately, marginalized youth are at higher risk for depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts when they are stigmatized or ostracized by the broader community. Active silencing or the erasure of the LGBTQ+ perspective from community conversation undermines a child’s ability to see themselves as a valued member in that community. Such isolation can have deadly consequences and strengthens existing social divisions that foster bullying and other abuses.

If government silencing to perpetuate systemic inequity can be understood as a violation of our democratic values, it’s not hard to look at compelled speech as its evil twin equivalent. House File 9 sets out to do just that. The bill’s third point reads: “Each school district is prohibited from … willfully withholding information … or knowingly giving false information to, the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition …” In essence, legislators will require teachers to tell parents if they know or suspect that their child is wrestling with gender identity issues.

If all homes were harmonious and unconditionally supportive of LGBTQ+ children, this might not cause damage. They’re not. The evidence of House File 9 alone indicates that some children feel safer confiding in a trusted teacher or counselor before their own parents when it comes to sexual orientation or gender identity. We need only look at the comparatively far higher rates of homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth to understand that compulsory “outing” of young people’s sexuality and gender identity can have dire consequences. According to the National Network for Youth, “Family conflict is the primary cause of homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth, which is disproportionately due to a lack of acceptance by family members of a youth’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Iowa’s GOP legislators have privileged these three initiatives among their top goals for the coming year. Their enactment will cause irreparable damage to our LGBTQ+ communities, especially youth, and severely limit Iowans’ ability to say what is on their minds, or not, as they see fit.

To advance society, communities need an opportunity to engage in issues openly, without fear of reprisal or coercion. These proposals actively shut down that engagement.

Andrea Frantz is a Storm Lake resident and the Executive Director of the Society for Collegiate Journalists. This essay is also signed by Storm Lake LGBTQ+ advocates and community members Wind Goodfriend, Meg McKeon, Gus Raymond, Joel Berrien Jr., the Rev. Melanie Hauser, Willa J. Casstevens, Maggie Martinez, Dr. Sabrina Martinez, and by the SALUD Multicultural Health Coalition Board: Di Daniels; María Ramos, Joanne Alvorez, Jenelle Martin, Emilia Marroquin, Nichol Kleespies, and the Rev. David D. Kebschull.

Comments / 19

Tonia Otten-Harding
3d ago

Who do the Iowa Republicans that are taking away ability to hire teachers at a livable wage as well as deciding to give out tax dollars away for private schools at the expense to rural public schools think they are representing? Taking away women’s privacy and ability to healthcare and now targeting the LGBTQ population. You made gun ownership too easy and then spread hate to many populations. We will be voting many of you out next election. You do not represent the majority of us.

Reply(4)
7
Pam Bintner
3d ago

how pathetically sad the Iowa Legislation is. what do you have in you background to becN expert on this. Educate yourselves, then speak. how dare any of you to speak on my behalf!!

Reply(1)
3
Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

An excellent, purposeful assessment of the situation. It all comes down to the motivation Reynolds ' is fueled by, with her debt owing to The Old Boy's Club, 1950's style. She's paying the Piper who bought her freedom and soul.

Reply(3)
5
