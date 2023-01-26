ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Italian restaurant in east Louisville has closed after 25+ years of operation

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
A longtime Louisville Italian restaurant is closing its doors.

Angio's Italian Restaurant has closed at 1915 Blankenbaker Parkway after more than 25 years of operation. The closure was announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

"This the most difficult post I’ve had to make and it’s being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes. Angio’s is closed permanently," Owner Michael Schmitt wrote. "Due to the rising cost of labor and product, we’ve determined that it’s no longer sustainable. We want to thank everyone for their support over the past 25+ years in Hikes Point, Buechel, J-town and the entire city of Louisville. Our customers have been the absolute best and it’s what’s kept us going for the better part of two and a half decades."

The restaurant was originally dubbed Angio's Pizza and operated in Buechel. In January 2020, the restaurant relocated to Blankenbaker Parkway.

"Our first day (open here) was Jan. 6, 2020," he said in a previous interview. "We moved out here because we were going to have a buffet, (which we'd) never done before. (With) this being an industrial park, we thought it would be a perfect spot — and it was."

Until it wasn't.

The pandemic onslaught caused Schmitt to have to think on the fly for the last three years. The restaurant made all its dishes from scratch, but pizza was the specialty.

"Last week was a testament to the love and support we’ve had through all these years. Seeing customers and employees we hadn’t seen in a while come in to say goodbye was extremely emotional but we all felt the love and we greatly appreciated everyone showing out. It’s been a wonderful ride but it’s time to move on and move forward."

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

