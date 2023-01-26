ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, OH

Holmes Center for the Arts Presents 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr.'

BERLIN − With a cast of students in grades five-eight, the Holmes Center for the Arts will presents the musical 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr." at Berlin Christian Fellowship Church at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at holmescenterforthearts.org.

The musical is filled with spectacle, singing and dancing sure to delight all ages.

Based on the 1968 film, the stage musical is the story of fictional British inventor Caracticus Potts (Owen Murphy), and his flying floating racing car. The plot thickens when Potts and family, including children, Jeremy and Jemima, played by Logan Miller and Mirabelle Smith, and love interest Truly Scrumptious (Kate Troyer), attempt to elude the evil Vulgarian operatives (Averee Karazia and Kayce Casbohm), sent by the Baron (Sam Beachy) to steal Chitty’s secrets.

