Wooster Community Hospital make Best Nursing Home list by U.S. News & World Report

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
WOOSTER − The Wooster Community Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation, for 2022-2023, by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the Best Nursing Home designation this year.

“We are pleased to, once again, have our TCU skilled nursing unit – which we call our Transitional Care Unit – recognized among the best in Ohio and in the top 16% in the nation," said Bill Sheron, president/CEO, Wooster Community Hospital, in a news release. "It demonstrates a consistent commitment to high level care and is a testament to our outstanding staff and Medical Director. We trust that patients and families utilize such rankings when making their health care choices.”

U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections.

“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”

The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes.

