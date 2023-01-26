If you’re on the hunt for a cozy, no-fuss breakfast and lunch spot, Wildflower Cafe at 11th and Peoria in Tulsa is just the ticket. With an atmosphere described as “an eclectic blend of vintage elegance and fun,” Wildflower strives to deliver the best service around. Breakfast highlights include quiche, breakfast burritos, crepes, pancakes and avocado toast. For lunch, try the sweet chicken salad, BLT, or mushroom and Swiss burger. If you want to take the delicious home with you, the restaurant offers an assortment of baked goods, including pies, cakes and cookies. Make sure to look for daily specials every day of the week; favorites include Meatloaf Monday and Pasta Wednesday. 1306 E. 11th St., Suite F, Tulsa; wildflowercafetulsa.com.

