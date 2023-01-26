Read full article on original website
Brent Kisling
Executive Director of Oklahoma’s Department of Commerce, Brent Kisling has dedicated his professional life to the state’s economic development. Before he came to Commerce in 2019, Kisling led the Enid Regional Development Alliance for nearly a decade. An Oklahoma native, he graduated from OSU with a bachelor’s in Agribusiness. We caught up with Kisling and got his thoughts on …
Celebrating Togetherness
If you want to veer away from sports or performances this month, community events abound. In Tulsa, get your tickets to the Second Saturday Architecture Tour on Feb. 11, hosted by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. This month, the group explores the Tulsa Underground tunnel system. And if you’re prepping for summer, swing by Expo Square for the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show through Feb. 5. A similar event, the Pool and Spa Show, runs Feb. 3-5 at the OKC Fairgrounds. You can also get festive at the Norman Mardi Gras parade, running downtown on Feb. 18.
Much Ado about Milo
Oklahoma-born executive chef Josh Valentine has a passion for contemporary Oklahoma cuisine, and is working to revive that essence in his home state. At Milo, the restaurant inside OKC’s Ellison Hotel, he’s reinventing traditional flavors with a unique and approachable twist – drawing on four generations of family roots to serve up plates featuring only the freshest seasonal ingredients.
Leaving a Lasting Legacy
Just east of Woodward Park is a massive red brick house that looks as if it was built to last for centuries – and it was. Nick Corcoran’s great grandfather built that home in 1923, and four generations of Corcorans have lived there. Inside, you’ll see photographs of...
A Powerful Performance Punch
While it may be the shortest month of the year, February packs a powerful performance punch. Head to the Tulsa PAC for Tulsa Symphony’s Captivating: Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 on Feb. 4, as well as Tulsa Ballet’s Cinderella from Feb. 9-12. Stick around for Chamber Music Tulsa’s presentation of the Rolston String Quartet on Feb. 19, and Tulsa Opera’s Aida on Feb. 25. Make sure to make your way to the Tulsa Community College Van Trease PACE on Feb. 25 for Signature Symphony’s Legends and Swans.
Fun for All, All for Fun
There’s plenty of family fun to be had this month around the state. In Tulsa, you can visit the BOK Center for Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero from Feb. 17-20. There, you can “discover the hero inside us all” with captivating ice skating and music. Head over to Expo Square for the classic Akdar Shrine Circus on Feb. 23-26 as well.
Wildflower Cafe
If you’re on the hunt for a cozy, no-fuss breakfast and lunch spot, Wildflower Cafe at 11th and Peoria in Tulsa is just the ticket. With an atmosphere described as “an eclectic blend of vintage elegance and fun,” Wildflower strives to deliver the best service around. Breakfast highlights include quiche, breakfast burritos, crepes, pancakes and avocado toast. For lunch, try the sweet chicken salad, BLT, or mushroom and Swiss burger. If you want to take the delicious home with you, the restaurant offers an assortment of baked goods, including pies, cakes and cookies. Make sure to look for daily specials every day of the week; favorites include Meatloaf Monday and Pasta Wednesday. 1306 E. 11th St., Suite F, Tulsa; wildflowercafetulsa.com.
