The Conversation: Get to know Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle

LEXINGTON — It was way back on Dec. 3 of this year's boys basketball season.

Lexington just completed dismantling Clyde for the Minutemen's first win in the new gym in their new school. Freshman phenom Brayden Fogle had polished off a 22-point performance for his first of many big games, and it was time to do some talking.

He was interviewed by every source of media in the building after the game. He did well for a freshman who isn't used to that kind of thing. But not well enough in his own mind. A kid who has sky-high expectations of himself in everything he does, he left disappointed in himself for not handling the interviews as well as he wanted.

A few days later, my phone buzzed. It was his stepfather, Jacob Owens, offensive coordinator for the Mansfield Senior football team. He said Fogle was wondering if I could run him through some mock interviews to help him get the feel for it. The kid wanted to get better at giving interviews just as much as he wants to get better at basketball. Of course, I was on board 100%.

So, I met Fogle at his house in Lexington and we sat down to chat. I gave him pointers before we started and also let him know that everything we talked about was being recorded and on the record because I would like to use it for a story one day. He obliged and we were off.

I asked him everything and he handled it like a champ. It gave me an opportunity to get to know a kid who has impossible expectations placed on his shoulders with numerous Division I college offers and the pressure from the outside to live up to the hype. What I found out is the kid is just that, a kid. Goofy, fun, full of energy.

So, I wanted to give the readers of the Mansfield News Journal a chance to get to know Fogle as well.

Here is our conversation:

Jake Furr: What does it feel like to be a highly ranked player, appear on a lot of lists, get national attention, Division I offers like crazy? What does that feel like because that is not something a lot of kids get to experience?

Brayden Fogle: To me, I don't want to sound arrogant or cocky, but it kind of feels normal. I look at myself as a normal kid and see myself as my family does. That attention has always been there, so I don't really know what it is like for it not to be. But when I am with my friends, I feel like a normal kid. At the end of the day, whether you are good at sports or not, it shouldn't really change the way people look at you.

JF: Is there some pressure? It feels like there is a lot of pressure that comes with the attention.

BF: Absolutely. Absolutely there is. That is the worst part. Pressure messes with you a lot. I have a lot of it even in the smallest of things. People's expectations are so high you can never meet them. You are always being pushed to do more. You get one dunk and people as why I can't get two. You get four in a game like I did against Clyde and people ask why I can't shoot. It is like, "What do you want from me?"

JF: So what kind of tools do you use to deal with all that? Do you lean on teammates or family? What do you do to deal with the pressure?

BF: At the end of the day, pressure is a mental thing. I deal with it internally. There is nothing I can do about it because it will always be there so it is on me to deal with it. If you want to be successful like I do — my main goal is to go to the NBA — I am going to have to deal with it at every level anyway. I just have to get used to it. And like you said, this is high school basketball. It is not the end of the world. If I have a bad game, I am a human, too, just like everyone else.

JF: Have there been any key influences that have helped you along in this journey? This is kind of a rare thing in the world of people.

BF: It is really a combination of everyone in my life. I have such a great support system that I can use as an outlet to deal with different problems that I have outside of sports and outside of normal life. My mom (Sarah Fogle) and my stepdad (Jacob Owens) have helped a lot tremendously over the last five years. My grandpa (Terry Fogle) has always been there for me. He goes to every single game and lives halfway across the country. It is amazing. One of my biggest influences is my uncle (Michael Fogle). He lives farther away, but he is always there and supporting me every single day.

JF: The question I get a lot when people are asking about you is what do I think about you? I always tell them, I saw him with my own two eyes, the kid is the real deal. And without hesitation, I get asked if I think you will stay all four years at Lexington and play small-town high school basketball. And I always tell them, "You know, if a big-time college coach comes and sits in his living room and tells him that the best thing for him would be to go and play at an academy or go here or go there and play against bigger competition, who do you say no? If a college scholarship is for the taking, you tend to listen." I know it is the next four years of your life and you may not know what you're going to get for dinner tomorrow, but how do you plan on navigating the recruiting trail?

BF: I just look at it as I have so much time ahead of me. I want to take one problem or question at a time. I want to just live my life waking up the next day like everyone else. If they need me to do it, I'll do it, but if I don't have to, I plan on staying here through high school. I have great friends, teammates and coaches that I don't want to leave. But, to be honest, I haven't really even thought about that scenario.

JF: How much does the success of your classmates make you want to see this thing all the way through? Your freshman class has accomplished so much already and is really, really good. How big of a desire is there to stick with them?

BF: Oh, my gosh, there s absolutely a huge desire. Both in football and basketball, this class is one of the best ones around and I find it hard to see a better class than us. In any school, any town around, I feel like my class has so many kids with a ton of potential. If we stick together and keep working for four years, I think we can be very, very good.

JF: You are what, a 15-year-old kid? To have all of this on your shoulders, you obviously feel pressure, but you can't even drive yet. Do you have that desire to just want to be a kid?

BF: I try to. If you ask a lot of people around me, I don't act like how people think I do. I feel like it isn't good to think you are better than everyone else or act like you are too cool for anyone else. No one really likes that in a person. I like to be a kid and treat everyone with respect.

JF: Where does that humbleness come from? Because it could be really easy for a young kid in your position to not be humble. I know I wasn't at your age.

BF: I just look at it as the reality it is. I am 15. I haven't done anything yet, if that makes sense. I have a few accomplishments, sure, but I put my shoes on just like everyone else.

JF: What is it like to have future options? You have seven Division I offers right now and I am sure plenty more to come. What does that feel like to have those future options waiting there for you?

BF: It is a very good feeling, but it doesn't bring peace or satisfaction. When you start to feel complacent, you start letting off the gas a little bit and nothing good can ever come from that. If I want to go somewhere in my life, I can't let those bits of early success come and wreck it all.

