foxwilmington.com

Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
multihousingnews.com

Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community

Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop

JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals

CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC

