WECT
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
foxwilmington.com
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
foxwilmington.com
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
multihousingnews.com
Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community
Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
WECT
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020. On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WECT
Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals
CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving the statutory rape of a child. According to documents obtained from the BCSO, Steven Lewis Harrell of Stedman, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with:. Statutory rape...
