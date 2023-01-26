Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
College Basketball Odds: USF vs. SMU prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
Tune in to ESPNU for this Sunday afternoon clash of American Athletic Conference teams. The USF Bulls (9-12) will head to Dallas, TX to take on the SMU Mustangs (7-14). Check out our college basketball odds series for our USF-SMU prediction and pick. The USF Bulls are sitting towards the bottom third of teams in the […] The post College Basketball Odds: USF vs. SMU prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call
The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121. Add it to the […] The post NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Washington Capitals will head to Eastern Canada to face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Skate through the ice as we share our NHL odds series, make Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch. The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh […] The post NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Villanova guard Justin Moore’s update after Achilles injury fires up Kevin Durant
Villanova basketball just got the best news of their season, as Wildcats guard Justin Moore has been listed as available for Sunday’s game against the 23rd-ranked Providence Friars, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. This move was met with plenty of excitement, most notably from Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant....
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics
As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game. Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
RUMOR: Wizards’ message to Kyle Kuzma trade suitors
With the Washington Wizards looking to build for the future, one of the questions is whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma will be part of those plans. Kuzma has been the subject of trade rumors, with multiple contending teams reported to have interest in bringing the forward to their squad. On the Please Don’t Aggregate […] The post RUMOR: Wizards’ message to Kyle Kuzma trade suitors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III receives invite to Slam Dunk Contest
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been invited to the 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk contest, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. Murphy rounds out the list of Dunk Contest participants, which includes Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe, Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin, and NBA G League guard Mac McClung.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins make bombshell Vic Fangio hire
The Miami Dolphins have made a major addition to their coaching staff, hiring Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator. A former head coach of the Denver Broncos, Fangio gives the Dolphins one of the more respected defensive minds in the NFL. The Dolphins have signed Fangio to a three-year deal with a fourth-year […] The post Dolphins make bombshell Vic Fangio hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of an uneven start to the new year. Since Jan. 1, Antetokounmpo has missed six games and the Bucks have gone 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Bucks have gone 8-5 in 2023. But they have been playing better in recent games. They have won […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
