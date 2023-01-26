ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him

The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Week

At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles

At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said.  In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims.  "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
France 24

California mass shooter was a regular at Monterey Park dance studio

The 72-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance studio had been a regular there, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife at the venue, according to friends and media reports. Authorities say Huu Can Tran opened fire during a celebration of the Lunar...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Community Policy