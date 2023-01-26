Read full article on original website
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
Are California Reservoirs Filling Up?
The recent heavy rainfall across the state has helped the water levels of many reservoirs recover, but some are still lower than average for this time of year.
VP Kamala Harris visits Arizona for groundbreaking of Ten West Link. So what is it?
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tonopah on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new project called the Ten West Link. The Biden administration said Ten West will be a boon to renewable energy and supply for Arizona and California. What is Ten West?. At its simplest,...
Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says
The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Who is Monterey Park shooting suspect Huu Can Tran? Acquaintance says he 'distrusted everyone'
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The suspected gunman who authorities say killed 11 people Saturday night at a crowded dance studio in Monterey Park, California, was a regular at the studio who "couldn't get along well with people," an acquaintance told ABC News. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 72-year-old...
At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles
At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said. In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims. "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told...
France 24
California mass shooter was a regular at Monterey Park dance studio
The 72-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance studio had been a regular there, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife at the venue, according to friends and media reports. Authorities say Huu Can Tran opened fire during a celebration of the Lunar...
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
Jan 16 (Reuters) - The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Joe Biden planned to survey the damage.
Gavin Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening...
California Governor Gavin Newsom slams NRA as 'obsolete', calls Second Amendment a "suicide pact"
SACRAMENTO, CA. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has come under fire from the National Rifle Association (NRA) after he called the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while flanked by armed guards. In response to their criticism, Mr. Newsom remarked that he looks forward to the day when the NRA "is obsolete."
Washington Examiner
Newsom law that punished doctors for COVID-19 'misinformation' blocked by California judge
A U.S. judge blocked the implementation of a California law that sought to punish doctors for spreading "misinformation" about COVID-19 while he considers two lawsuits challenging the measure as an infringement on the First Amendment. Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of California...
California governor said he was meeting mass-shooting victims in the hospital when he was interrupted by news of another mass shooting
California is reeling after a man shot dead seven people in Half Moon Bay, just two days after a gunman killed 11 people at at Monterey Park.
Jerry Garcia’s Grateful Dead cannabis brand is leaving California
"This was a hard decision for them, they love California."
At least 7 people are killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California
At least seven people were killed and one person seriously injured after a gunman opened fire at two agricultural businesses in Northern California on Monday, authorities said, in the latest mass shooting to hit the state in a matter of days. The shootings unfolded on the outskirts of Half Moon...
