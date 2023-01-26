Researchers say they have captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy to date. The signal, which had a specific wavelength called the 21 cm line, is helping answer questions about the early universe, according to a news release from McGill University, published last week. The radio signal, captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India, was in the galaxy known as SDSSJ0826+5630. Researchers at McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science studied the signal and found it was emitted when the universe was 4.9 billion years old. "It's the equivalent to a look-back in time of 8.8 billion years,"...

