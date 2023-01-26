ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your best you at Infinite Health Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Discover your best you with Infinite Health Centers. Many diet plans can become stagnant and boring, but Infinite Health Centers creates a successful plan that is designed for you personally to achieve your health goals. Dr. Timothy deRoos discusses the prime candidate for Infinite Health Centers' diet plan as well as what sets their program apart from the ordinary "no sweets or treats".
WTVC

Chattanooga Room in the Inn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Room in the Inn is a residential program working to help homeless women and children. Erin Creal stopped by to explain all the services they offer. If you or anyone needs help, visit Chattanooga Room in the Inn online for more.
wutc.org

From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing

More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
WTVC

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
localmemphis.com

Dog found wandering with heartbreaking note reunited with owner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An animal shelter in Tennessee has reunited a woman experiencing homelessness and her dog, and after their story received support from thousands of people online, the shelter is working to help them stay together. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., shared in a Jan. 24...
WDEF

Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
DeanLand

Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBap

Before learning about this Korean bowl-styled dish on Food Network's "Chopped," I had no idea what deliciousness was contained in this nursery rhyme sounding meal. Now, on cold days, when I'm craving a hearty meal or whenever I see a Korean restaurant, it's the first image that pops into my mind.
travelweekly.com

American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord

I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
WDEF

Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
WDEF

CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
