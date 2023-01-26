Read full article on original website
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
Your best you at Infinite Health Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Discover your best you with Infinite Health Centers. Many diet plans can become stagnant and boring, but Infinite Health Centers creates a successful plan that is designed for you personally to achieve your health goals. Dr. Timothy deRoos discusses the prime candidate for Infinite Health Centers' diet plan as well as what sets their program apart from the ordinary "no sweets or treats".
Chattanooga Room in the Inn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Room in the Inn is a residential program working to help homeless women and children. Erin Creal stopped by to explain all the services they offer. If you or anyone needs help, visit Chattanooga Room in the Inn online for more.
From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing
More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
Dog found wandering with heartbreaking note reunited with owner
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An animal shelter in Tennessee has reunited a woman experiencing homelessness and her dog, and after their story received support from thousands of people online, the shelter is working to help them stay together. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., shared in a Jan. 24...
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
Before learning about this Korean bowl-styled dish on Food Network's "Chopped," I had no idea what deliciousness was contained in this nursery rhyme sounding meal. Now, on cold days, when I'm craving a hearty meal or whenever I see a Korean restaurant, it's the first image that pops into my mind.
‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
Cicis in Hixson to close permanently, sign outside restaurant says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A longtime bountiful buffet of pizza pies in Hixson is shutting its doors for good. Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It is with a heavy heart that we are closing our doors. (The Gunbarrel location will remain open). We have reached...
American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord
I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
Chattanooga Updates Brush, Bulk Trash, And Leaf Collection For City Residents
Starting January 28th, Chattanooga residents will no longer need to call 311 to schedule brush, bulk trash, and leaf collection services. The city is optimizing their collection methods for yard waste and bulk trash starting the week of January 30th to ensure all areas receive collection. They have divided the...
Parents raise stink over sewage issue at Whitwell High School Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — In Marion County, several parents have reached out to us with concerns about a sewage issue that happened at Whitwell High School Tuesday. They say the school did not tell parents what was happening. Some students have told us that the sewage issues were handled...
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
Chattanooga Public Library to host exhibit from U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC
From Local 3 News: Starting Friday, January 27, you can learn more about the Holocaust through an exclusive exhibit coming to Chattanooga. “Holocaust education is critical for anyone of any faith, of any culture,” said Americans and the Holocaust committee member Alison Lebovitz. Lebovitz devotes her time to increasing...
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
Serving In More Than One Local Office At The Same Time
Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, it is possible to hold two local elected offices at the same time. Reporter Ellen Gerst wrote the story on why for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Vehicle flips onto guide wire and fire hydrant injuring driver says Chattanooga Fire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, flipped, and landed against another guide wire and a fire hydrant. The crash happened in the 3800 block...
Chattanooga Featured In New Episode Of Discovery Channel's RV There Yet? TV Series
Chattanooga is the featured destination in the upcoming season two, episode five of the national television series RV There Yet? on the Discovery Channel. . RV There Yet? is a reality travel series about a road trip to explore America’s National Parks featuring adventurous detours along the way. Chattanooga Tourism...
