“It was a necessity and not just something that I wanted:” Emotional Support Animals provide relief for students on campus

Read full article on original website
Related
Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized
PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.
After being denied food as a form of punishment in childhood, this woman learns the impact of childhood trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my community growing up, food was a scarce resource. In a bid to stay alive, raise their children, and fill their tummies, many parents and children alike spent hours doing manual labor. This helped them get money so they can put food on the table. From around the age of 7 years, I remember we would go to the well-to-do neighbors during the weekends and spend all day tilling their land in exchange for a kilo or two of corn. I didn’t mind doing the manual work or nursing the pain in my back for spending the whole day under the scorching sun tilling the land, but there was an issue that really bothered me given our socio-economic status.
8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It
Experts break down the comments and behaviors from adults that make kids feel anxious.
Build respect and teach the teacher: five back-to-school tips for parents of children with disabilities
Equal access to education has been a hard-won right. As a teacher and parent I understand that while laws might demand the inclusion of all children, achieving this is not always easy. To help relieve some anxiety, here are my five top tips for starting the school year off right.
MedicalXpress
Exploring the positive aspects of caring for relatives at home
Fatigue, stress, scarcely any free time or feeling unappreciated: Those caring at home for relatives suffering from conditions such as dementia often feel overwhelmed or under great mental strain. For the first time in Germany, a team of researchers from Universitätsklinikum and FAU have now documented the positive aspects linked to caring for someone at home in a recent study.
wellspa360.com
Journaling Complements Wellness Programs by Adding Emotional Balance
As people seek ways to support their holistic wellness in their daily lives, journaling is an ideal tool for building that lifestyle. Moreover, it can complement and reinforce the benefits of spas’ wellness programs and treatments. It has many benefits for the mind and body and can empower people to make changes that serve their well-being. Let’s dive in.
myzeo.com
Tips for Caring for Elderly Parents While You’re Busy
Caring for your elderly parents is essential to honoring their legacy and thanking them for all the time and effort they put into raising you. Spending quality time together, listening to their stories and values, and taking part in meaningful activities can help foster even closer relationships with your aging parents as you honor the difficulties they faced throughout their lives. In turn, this experience can teach valuable life lessons that you can also pass on to future generations.
boldsky.com
How To Discipline Children Without Punishment
"Discipline is helping a child solve a problem. Punishment is making a child suffer for having a problem. To raise problem solvers, focus on solutions, not retribution." - L.R. Knost. A staunch supporter of Gentle Parenting, I have come across people questioning, but does that mean the kids are allowed...
infomeddnews.com
Communication and Interacting with Your Autistic Child
Is there anything more frustrating in the world than not being able to communicate or be well understood? This is something universally felt. A communication breakdown can not only lead to discomfort, sadness, and a lack of closeness, but it can ultimately lead to a worsening of circumstances or a complete breakdown of the relationships in question. Nowhere can the frustrations of incomplete communication be felt than in a relationship with a person on the Autism spectrum. There are many places, such as your local autism services center, where you can go for help with this, but we also have some information you might need right here.
Comments / 0