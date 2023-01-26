Read full article on original website
Outreach Announces Smart Email Assist, Leveraging Generative AI to Unlock New Levels of Productivity for B2B Sales Teams
Sales Execution leader doubles down on its commitment to AI; Plans to preview significant new capabilities to its Sales Execution Platform at Explore+ on March 15. Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, announced Smart Email Assist, a new feature integrating generative AI technology into the Outreach Sales Execution Platform. The move continues the company’s commitment to leveraging AI technologies to dramatically improve the efficiency and productivity of B2B salespeople. Outreach will provide a preview of Smart Email Assist, along with additional significant new platform capabilities, at Explore+ on March 15, 2023.
Cross Channel Sales and How to Boost Its ROI – Best Practices for B2B Teams
They say cross-channel is the new normal for B2B sales teams. Is it? Let’s try to decode it here. Considered one of the key trends, cross-channel sales and marketing has cast a spell on B2B sales strategies, and for good. The term cross-channel refers to the concept of multiple-channel sales that work in an integrated fashion to deliver a seamless experience to consumers. Cross-channel sales is a different form of retailing where the retailers work independently of each other.
SecureAuth Closes 2022 with Exciting Momentum as Customer Adoption Soars for Passwordless Continuous Authentication
Access Management and Authentication leader hits key milestones, expands executive team. SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, announced it has completed a breakthrough year, setting the stage for accelerated growth in 2023. Over the last year, SecureAuth introduced game-changing authentication technology, appointed Paul Trulove as CEO, expanded its leadership team with industry veterans, and secured prominent third-party recognition, among other accomplishments.
FluentStream Announces Strategic Partnership with SkyComm Connect
Maryland-based communications provider, SkyComm, becomes a strategic partner and channel partner of fastest growing UCaaS provider. FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and midsize organizations, announced a strategic partnership with SkyComm Connect (“SkyComm”), a leading communications provider in the mid-Atlantic region. Through this partnership, SkyComm customers will be upgraded to FluentStream’s advanced UC platform over the coming months. Additionally, SkyComm has become a FluentStream channel partner.
Quorum Announces Enhancements to its Online Service Scheduling Product
New robust design delivers an improved online service experience for customers. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that its DealerMine branded Online Service Scheduling (“OSS”) now has a new User Interface (“UI”) and an improved User Experience (“UX”) design. Additionally, DealerMine’s OSS was enhanced to allow for direct integration with select OEM maintenance menus and vehicle recall information.
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Company also names Kevin Fox as GPS’ new Chief Revenue Officer. Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
Salesforce Announces Appointment of Three New Independent Directors
-Arnold Donald, Sachin Mehra and Mason Morfit to Join the Company’s Board of Directors. -Expresses Gratitude for the Contributions Made by Outgoing Directors. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced, as part of its ongoing board refreshment process, the following appointments to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2023:
Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics Announce Partnership Offering Industry-First, Cross-Platform Robotic Automation
Innovative integrated solutions offer full scale automation with minimal fixed infrastructure, enabling customers to maximize throughput, scale effectively, and optimize labor efficiencies. Berkshire Grey, Inc., a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Locus Robotics, the leader in Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) for logistics and distribution...
AutoStore Releases New Research Report: “Five Challenges for Warehouse Management and Fulfillment in 2023”
Survey of 300+ C-level executives finds that reducing costs and investing in automation technology are top priorities. Today AutoStore™ launches a new benchmark report with insights from over 300 C-level business leaders in warehouse management and fulfillment. Survey participants identified the top three current challenges facing organizations as: rising energy costs (32%), increasing labor costs (27%), and supply chain and shipping constraints (26%).
81.5% of the Respondents Pick up a Shipment Company if the Delivery Time is Shorter: GoodFirms Research
40.5% of surveyees feel shipment companies are not very responsive to customer complaints. GoodFirms, a globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report-“The Global Shipping Industry – Demands, Challenges, and the Future Outlook.” This survey from GoodFirms attempts to gauge the current state of the global shipping industry, including the key trends impacting consumers and shipping providers, challenges faced by customers and shipment companies, and efforts toward sustainability and zero-emission goals.
Creatio Partners with CRMprofs to Further Drive the No-code Adoption Across Europe
The new partnership will empower more organizations to embrace efficient and lean development by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business apps. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with CRMprofs. Based in the center of the Netherlands, CRMprofs has 15 years of experience in CRM implementations in various markets. The new partnership will combine Creatio’s cutting-edge platform with CRMprofs’ expertise and allow more global organizations to experience the power of no-code.
Passport Announces Industry Veteran Brad Noble, Former VP of International Sales at DHL ECommerce, as Head of Business Development
Former DHL eCommerce Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of International eCommerce Shipping Experience to Passport. Passport, the modern international shipping carrier for eCommerce, announced Brad Noble as the company’s Head of Business Development. Prior to joining Passport, Noble served in a variety of roles at USPS and DHL eCommerce...
