Indigenous communities with strong territorial rights can resist land grabs in Brazil's fragmented Atlantic Forest

Read full article on original website
Related
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Indigenous land rights help protect Brazil's forests
Territories in Brazil's fragmented Atlantic Forest where Indigenous peoples enjoy secure land rights have seen measurably less deforestation than similar areas in which land tenure is weak or non-existent, researchers reported Thursday. "Indigenous lands with tenure showed a reduction in deforestation and increase in reforestation compared to lands that didn't have secure legal rights," said Benzeev, writing from Brazil's Atlantic Forest, where she is sharing her findings with Indigenous leaders.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia
A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
In Brazil's Amazon, malnourished Yanomami children get needed care
In a hospital in Brazil's Amazon, half a dozen Yanomami children are dozing in blue hammocks. Most of the Yanomami children, who are generally eight years old or younger, are about half the normal weight for their age -- and sometimes even less, Patricio explains.
Biden Reinstates Logging Ban In America’s Largest National Forest
The administration has finalized its reversal of a Trump-era rule that gutted protections across 9 million acres of Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
Brazil police say gang leader likely ordered killing of British journalist, Amazon expert
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Monday they had a "strong conviction" a gang leader known as "Colombia" ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June.
Brazil pins murders of UK reporter, activist on alleged drug lord
Police in Brazil have strong evidence that an alleged drug trafficker ordered the murders of a British journalist and an Indigenous activist in the Amazon last June, a police chief said on Monday. Police believe Ruben da Silva Villar, who uses the nickname "Colombia" and is in custody, ordered the murders of the two men, Eduardo Fontes, chief of federal police in the Amazonas region, said at a news conference.
Phys.org
Restoring land for livelihoods can have ecological benefits, study suggests
Small-scale restoration efforts that aim to help meet livelihood needs have the potential to contribute to ecological goals in the central Indian landscape, according to a new study published in Restoration Ecology. The study was led by restoration ecologist Pooja Choksi, a recent graduate of Columbia University, and co-founder of...
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew’s home in uprising probe
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo...
Missing Mexican environmentalists’ families accuse mining company
Relatives of two missing Mexican environmentalists are pointing the finger at a transnational mining company which they claim is responsible for environmental destruction and violence in the rural community, and may have links to the criminals who abducted their loved ones. Ricardo Arturo Lagunes Gasca, a renowned human rights lawyer,...
U.S. Cites ‘Grave Concerns’ Should Mexico Ban Import of GMO Corn for Livestock
U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised “grave concerns” over Mexico’s agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. “We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options,...
Phys.org
India to get more than 100 cheetahs from S.Africa
South Africa said Thursday that it had reached a deal to transfer more than 100 cheetahs to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted cats in the south Asian country. The environment ministry said an initial batch of 12 cheetahs would be flown to India next...
Development partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa
DAKAR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent.
Phys.org
Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study
Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
Phys.org
France to probe microplastic pellet pollution on Atlantic beaches
French prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the appearance of vast quantities of tiny toxic plastic pellets along the Atlantic coast that endanger marine life and the human food chain. The criminal probe will follow several legal complaints about the pellet invasion lodged by local authorities and the central...
Phys.org
Four possible consequences of El Niño returning in 2023
Every two to seven years, the equatorial Pacific Ocean gets up to 3°C warmer (what we know as an El Niño event) or colder (La Niña) than usual, triggering a cascade of effects felt around the world. This cycle is called the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) because every El Niño is naturally followed by a La Niña and vice versa, with some months of neutral conditions in between events. The change in sea surface temperature associated with ENSO events might seem marginal, but it is more than enough to disrupt weather patterns globally and even the large-scale circulation of air in the polar stratosphere 8km above the Earth.
Comments / 0