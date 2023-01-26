ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indigenous communities with strong territorial rights can resist land grabs in Brazil's fragmented Atlantic Forest

Territories in Brazil's fragmented Atlantic Forest where Indigenous peoples enjoy secure land rights have seen measurably less deforestation than similar areas in which land tenure is weak or non-existent, researchers reported Thursday. "Indigenous lands with tenure showed a reduction in deforestation and increase in reforestation compared to lands that didn't have secure legal rights," said Benzeev, writing from Brazil's Atlantic Forest, where she is sharing her findings with Indigenous leaders.
