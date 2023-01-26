ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport

Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 6 hours ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement. Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officials said a midnight black Toyota Camry that was involved in the shooting left the scene before...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater

Chicken or the egg? Some shoppers choosing chickens amid rising egg prices. “That’s when they were inquiring about wanting to know when the chicks will be in,” Bell said. “They were going to buy them, about 12 or 15 chickens, so they can produce their own eggs.”
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. MPD officials said Monday that they received a report Sunday evening that the child had been taken from his residence by his non-custodial biological mother, Alisha Jones. Rogerson, 8, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN

