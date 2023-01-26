POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO