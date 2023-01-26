Read full article on original website
Interstate bridges come down in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The work to replace two bridges on a busy highway in Lackawanna County is one step closer to completion. Contractors cut steel beams of the Interstate 84 eastbound bridge on Wednesday. It was the last section of the beams to come down. PennDOT officials say because...
PennDOT: Road projects in central Pennsylvania reduce traffic
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy traffic has been a concern in parts of Union and Northumberland Counties for decades. Over the last five years, several PennDOT projects were designed to alleviate the congestion. The borough of Northumberland saw a lot of that traffic on Route 405. "They shut us...
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
Lanes reopen after I-180 crash involving school bus
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Lycoming County have reopened after a crash Monday afternoon involving a school bus. Officials say a bus carrying students from the Muncy School District collided with a car just before 3 p.m. No one was hurt, but traffic...
Carbon County rescue squad shows off lifesaving equipment
LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — The Lake Harmony Rescue Squad is a basic life support ambulance that serves Kidder Township and the Lake Harmony area. But its equipment is anything but basic. For the past six months, the ambulance has used a portable EKG machine known as the Lifepack15 on...
Police: Coal Township fire may be arson
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators believe a fire earlier this week in Northumberland County could be a case of arson. The two-alarm fire started around noon on Monday at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township. No one was injured in those flames. Coal Township...
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
Water main break in Schuylkill County prompts water boil advisory
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday. The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas. The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water...
Johnson College expands to Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It doesn't take long to find a “now hiring” sign in the Humboldt Industrial Park. They're scattered throughout here and the rest of the greater Hazleton area. Officials with CAN DO Inc. in Hazleton and Johnson College of Technology in Scranton announced that...
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
PPL apologizing to customers amid billing glitch
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "We can't afford their glitch." Like many PPL customers, Ben Chandler of Paupack Township, near Hawley, had to do a double take after opening his latest electric bill from PPL Electric Utilities. "Shock, complete and utter shock, it was quadruple what it was the month before,"...
Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.
Business owners band together to get people shopping small
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When Mary Beck opened Central Station Marketplace antique shop in Scranton with her husband five years ago, she had two big goals: Connect with other small business owners in the area, and survive the three-year lease on the building she bought. She's accomplished both, in large...
Mortgage burning celebration held at Lackawanna County church
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Countryside Community Church in Newton Near Clarks Summit spoke words of praise as they set fire to the church's mortgage during a celebration after worship. "This is the first time I've been here my I started serving in 1985. This is the...
