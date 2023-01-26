ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Fire wrecks Northumberland County home

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Police: Coal Township fire may be arson

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators believe a fire earlier this week in Northumberland County could be a case of arson. The two-alarm fire started around noon on Monday at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township. No one was injured in those flames. Coal Township...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close

SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
SCRANTON, PA
Johnson College expands to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It doesn't take long to find a “now hiring” sign in the Humboldt Industrial Park. They're scattered throughout here and the rest of the greater Hazleton area. Officials with CAN DO Inc. in Hazleton and Johnson College of Technology in Scranton announced that...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PPL apologizing to customers amid billing glitch

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "We can't afford their glitch." Like many PPL customers, Ben Chandler of Paupack Township, near Hawley, had to do a double take after opening his latest electric bill from PPL Electric Utilities. "Shock, complete and utter shock, it was quadruple what it was the month before,"...
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, PA
Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
