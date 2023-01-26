FarEye’s Eye on Last-mile Delivery Report Finds 84% of Retailers Lack Control of their Outsourced Delivery Networks

Read full article on original website
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
81.5% of the Respondents Pick up a Shipment Company if the Delivery Time is Shorter: GoodFirms Research
40.5% of surveyees feel shipment companies are not very responsive to customer complaints. GoodFirms, a globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report-“The Global Shipping Industry – Demands, Challenges, and the Future Outlook.” This survey from GoodFirms attempts to gauge the current state of the global shipping industry, including the key trends impacting consumers and shipping providers, challenges faced by customers and shipment companies, and efforts toward sustainability and zero-emission goals.
SecureAuth Closes 2022 with Exciting Momentum as Customer Adoption Soars for Passwordless Continuous Authentication
Access Management and Authentication leader hits key milestones, expands executive team. SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, announced it has completed a breakthrough year, setting the stage for accelerated growth in 2023. Over the last year, SecureAuth introduced game-changing authentication technology, appointed Paul Trulove as CEO, expanded its leadership team with industry veterans, and secured prominent third-party recognition, among other accomplishments.
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Company also names Kevin Fox as GPS’ new Chief Revenue Officer. Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
Cross Channel Sales and How to Boost Its ROI – Best Practices for B2B Teams
They say cross-channel is the new normal for B2B sales teams. Is it? Let’s try to decode it here. Considered one of the key trends, cross-channel sales and marketing has cast a spell on B2B sales strategies, and for good. The term cross-channel refers to the concept of multiple-channel sales that work in an integrated fashion to deliver a seamless experience to consumers. Cross-channel sales is a different form of retailing where the retailers work independently of each other.
Market Research, Financial Services, Technology and SaaS Sales Leader to Build Client Sales Teams for Chief Outsiders
Experienced sales executive to help CEOs at technology, SaaS, and financial services companies build sales teams who consistently exceed sales targets for complex data solutions. Aaron Gutowski, a senior sales management leader will now apply his extensive market research, financial services, technology, and SaaS industry experience to build client sales...
Dominion DMS to Offer its Core DMS Platform to Dealers at $0/Month
Announcement at NADA Show 2023 represents a game-changing development for the re-imagined VUE platform. In an industry-disrupting move, Dominion DMS announced that its VUE Core DMS platform will be offered to franchised automotive dealerships at $0 initially and per month. That is an average savings of $6,500 per month per store.
Quorum Announces Enhancements to its Online Service Scheduling Product
New robust design delivers an improved online service experience for customers. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that its DealerMine branded Online Service Scheduling (“OSS”) now has a new User Interface (“UI”) and an improved User Experience (“UX”) design. Additionally, DealerMine’s OSS was enhanced to allow for direct integration with select OEM maintenance menus and vehicle recall information.
PartsTrader and Infomedia Announce Partnership Streamlining Quoting & Ordering for Toyota and Lexus
This new integration allows dealerships to respond to opportunities from the PartsTrader marketplace directly within Infomedia’s dealership platform Microcat Partsbridge (MPB) and launches the new Auto-Quoting functionality. PartsTrader announced a partnership and integration with Infomedia that streamlines the quoting and ordering process for Toyota and Lexus dealers by providing...
Creatio Partners with CRMprofs to Further Drive the No-code Adoption Across Europe
The new partnership will empower more organizations to embrace efficient and lean development by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business apps. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with CRMprofs. Based in the center of the Netherlands, CRMprofs has 15 years of experience in CRM implementations in various markets. The new partnership will combine Creatio’s cutting-edge platform with CRMprofs’ expertise and allow more global organizations to experience the power of no-code.
Stampli Launches Corporate Card Solution to Simplify Spend Management
Stampli Expenses brings together effortless card creation with seamless expense management, approvals, reconciliation, and reporting. Stampli, the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions, announced the release of Stampli Expenses, a new offering part of Stampli Card that provides businesses with end-to-end management over employee expenses in addition to controlling corporate card spend, invoice processing, and payments within a single platform.
Passport Announces Industry Veteran Brad Noble, Former VP of International Sales at DHL ECommerce, as Head of Business Development
Former DHL eCommerce Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of International eCommerce Shipping Experience to Passport. Passport, the modern international shipping carrier for eCommerce, announced Brad Noble as the company’s Head of Business Development. Prior to joining Passport, Noble served in a variety of roles at USPS and DHL eCommerce...
