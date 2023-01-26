FarEye’s Eye on Last-mile Delivery Report Finds 84% of Retailers Lack Control of their Outsourced Delivery Networks

They say cross-channel is the new normal for B2B sales teams. Is it? Let’s try to decode it here. Considered one of the key trends, cross-channel sales and marketing has cast a spell on B2B sales strategies, and for good. The term cross-channel refers to the concept of multiple-channel sales that work in an integrated fashion to deliver a seamless experience to consumers. Cross-channel sales is a different form of retailing where the retailers work independently of each other.

2 DAYS AGO