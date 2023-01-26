Read full article on original website
‘To pray or to win, it ain’t no sin;’ Nuns cheer Bengals on with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI — There is a special group of Cincinnati Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. >>‘They’re great fans, I love them;’ Bengals fans gather in Kansas City before Sunday’s playoff game. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias went to their very first game this...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
Ohio Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr. "Wowed" By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame extended an offer to 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and quickly grabbed his interest
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
Fox 19
Small business creates Bengals jewelry
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One small business wears its Bengal pride proudly, and now you can hear all about it. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how you too can wear that pride. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
linknky.com
St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record
Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
Ticket prices for remaining AFC Championship game seats will cost fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans still have the chance to buy tickets for Sunday's AFC Championship game for secondary ticket site prices.
WLWT 5
Youth baseball gets boost from Reds and St. Elizabeth
Football season is getting all the headlines, but the focus is baseball for more than a dozen Northern Kentucky teams getting new gear. For the seventh year, the Cincinnati Reds and St. Elizabeth have teamed up to help local teams by donating $45,000 worth of baseball gear. “They provide some...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Cincinnati CityBeat
16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
WLWT 5
Team manager turned starting player for local high school
A Ryle High School senior born with a rare genetic disorder made his debut as a starter Friday night for the basketball team. Eighteen-year-old Jacob Arnold typically serves as team manager, but on Friday night the team decided he should get in on the action. Arnold was born with Prader-Willi...
Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February
You can download the official Burger Week app to track your meals and enter for the chance to win a grand prize.
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
WLWT 5
Sunday weather planner: Rainy start, cloudy and cool by kickoff
CINCINNATI — Gusty winds and a few showers will continue through Sunday morning and early afternoon, with temperatures starting out in the low and mid-40s. The worst of the rain should be behind us by midday. Plan on just a stray shower or sprinkle, with temperatures in the low 40s in Cincinnati come the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
