Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Small business creates Bengals jewelry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One small business wears its Bengal pride proudly, and now you can hear all about it. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how you too can wear that pride. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record

Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
SAINT HENRY, OH
WLWT 5

Youth baseball gets boost from Reds and St. Elizabeth

Football season is getting all the headlines, but the focus is baseball for more than a dozen Northern Kentucky teams getting new gear. For the seventh year, the Cincinnati Reds and St. Elizabeth have teamed up to help local teams by donating $45,000 worth of baseball gear. “They provide some...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Team manager turned starting player for local high school

A Ryle High School senior born with a rare genetic disorder made his debut as a starter Friday night for the basketball team. Eighteen-year-old Jacob Arnold typically serves as team manager, but on Friday night the team decided he should get in on the action. Arnold was born with Prader-Willi...
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Sunday weather planner: Rainy start, cloudy and cool by kickoff

CINCINNATI — Gusty winds and a few showers will continue through Sunday morning and early afternoon, with temperatures starting out in the low and mid-40s. The worst of the rain should be behind us by midday. Plan on just a stray shower or sprinkle, with temperatures in the low 40s in Cincinnati come the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
CINCINNATI, OH

