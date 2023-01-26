WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - It it’s up to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, cell phones in the U.S. will have one less app, TikTok. Wednesday, Senator Hawley announced he is introducing a bill to ban the popular app in the U.S. The video-sharing app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The app is incredibly popular with younger users and has over two billion downloads worldwide. It’s something Senator Hawley said is a major security risk.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO