FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food. According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less. Lead occurs naturally in...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since 1997
A Middle Eastern and North African category would be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes would be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, according to preliminary recommendations from the Biden administration.
Missouri Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - It it’s up to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, cell phones in the U.S. will have one less app, TikTok. Wednesday, Senator Hawley announced he is introducing a bill to ban the popular app in the U.S. The video-sharing app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The app is incredibly popular with younger users and has over two billion downloads worldwide. It’s something Senator Hawley said is a major security risk.
USDA to purchase $42M in catfish for food assistance programs
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/Edited news release) - U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval of Section 32 purchase of up to $42 million of catfish products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs, including charitable institutions.
