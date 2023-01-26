ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food. According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less. Lead occurs naturally in...
Missouri Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - It it’s up to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, cell phones in the U.S. will have one less app, TikTok. Wednesday, Senator Hawley announced he is introducing a bill to ban the popular app in the U.S. The video-sharing app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The app is incredibly popular with younger users and has over two billion downloads worldwide. It’s something Senator Hawley said is a major security risk.
USDA to purchase $42M in catfish for food assistance programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/Edited news release) - U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval of Section 32 purchase of up to $42 million of catfish products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs, including charitable institutions.
