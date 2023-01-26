LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Cynthia Gubb, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP) Fundraising Committee is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane project has raised sufficient funds to order the house panel system from LaValley’s in Ludlow. Gubb commented, “This is perfect timing for the project. Placing the order now will ensure that the panel system will be constructed over the next three months and be ready for delivery this spring.” Gubb continued, “In addition to the couple who donated the land for the project, we are incredibly grateful to over seventy individual donors, organizations, foundations, and businesses who have made a gift to make this project happen. That includes local contractors such as Hunter Excavating, Homestead Landscaping, Wadsworth Design Build, Frost Wells & Pumps, and Jamaica Cottage Shop, who have pledged services to help complete the project.” For a complete list of donors please visit the MTHP website at www.mountaintownshousing.org.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO