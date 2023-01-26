Read full article on original website
Erna P. Abrahamovich, 1932-2023
WINDSOR, Vt. – Erna P. Abrahamovich, 90, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt. She was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to the late Peter and Elsa Braun. She endured life in Germany during WWII, at...
Homer G. Fletcher, 1927-2023 🇺🇸
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Homer G. Fletcher, 95, of Durham Ave died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 with family by his side at The Pines Nursing and Rehab Center in Rutland, Vt., from complications suffered in a fall at home in Dec. 2022. A native and lifelong Claremont resident,...
“Love Your Library” Auction
LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s time – Our fabulous February “Love Your Library” Auction which begins Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. and ends Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. We have over 75 items for you to peruse (and more added daily up until 11 p.m. Feb. 1). If you would like to come into the library, any staff member is happy to assist you on our pc or your device so that you may view what is up for bid. Perhaps you will place a bid.
Tree of Remembrance Jan. 25
LUDLOW, Vt. – The snow is falling, covering the beautiful lights on the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park. This project, of the Okemo Valley Women’s club, aims to earn money for a scholarship for a deserving senior in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorville. A way to remember your loved ones, when you donate we will publish their names in the Vermont Journal and Shopper.
Cecilia Zabala and Eugene Friesen at Next Stage
PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project presents an evening of global music with Cecilia Zabala and Eugene Friesen at Next Stage on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “It’s an honor to host a virtuosic presence like Cecilia, coming from South America on her US tour,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “The fact that we get to host her and Grammy Award-winning Eugene Friesen makes the evening a one-of-a-kind performance. We’re excited to be presenting this in our region.”
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Evelyn J. Benware, 1936-2023
CHESTER, Vt. – On Jan. 2, 2023 Evelyn J. (Eastman) Benware, 86, lost her battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 28, 1936 in North Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Chester and Ruth (Hoisington) Eastman. In 1956 Evelyn married the love of her...
Calling all contractors
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is soliciting contractors to bid on a renovation/expansion project at our building located at 908 Vt. RT 103 in Chester. The project is to replace a storage area with an enclosed storage shed, approximately 12 x 27 feet, adjacent to the rear of our building. Detailed specs are available in our bidding package.
Ludlow citizen on Jeopardy Jan. 27
LUDLOW, Vt. – Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vt., is set to compete on America’s favorite quiz show on Jan. 27 on WPTZ-TV (NBC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit www.jeopardy.com.
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
SEON Receives VCF Grants
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) has received three grants from the Vermont Community Foundation over the past few months. A $5,000 grant from Modesty is my Best Quality Fund was awarded to provide subsidies for participants in SEON’s training program. Last fall SEON’s four courses were delivered at the Windham Regional Career Center, the Patricia Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, and the Wadsworth Companies in Jamaica. The importance of this grant is to incentivize carpenters to register for courses and begin a path for certification.
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning. Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland on Saturday. Police say there are no suspects at this time. We do not have any information on...
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
Weatherization Training
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Energy Works invites you to join the green economy with a free weatherization training Feb. 27 through March 10. In partnership with SEVCA, Energy Works is offering a no-cost weatherization technical training that can help you start a career and earn $20+/hr. with great benefits. There will be an introduction to weatherization science, and the tools and materials needed. You will be trained for industry credentials such as OSHA-10, CPR, First Aid and AED certifications. There will be opportunities to speak with employers and shadow potential jobs.
5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Haymaker Bun Company of Middlebury is among the first-ever nominees for outstanding bakery, a new category. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists.
Mountain Towns Housing Project reaches milestone
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Cynthia Gubb, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP) Fundraising Committee is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane project has raised sufficient funds to order the house panel system from LaValley’s in Ludlow. Gubb commented, “This is perfect timing for the project. Placing the order now will ensure that the panel system will be constructed over the next three months and be ready for delivery this spring.” Gubb continued, “In addition to the couple who donated the land for the project, we are incredibly grateful to over seventy individual donors, organizations, foundations, and businesses who have made a gift to make this project happen. That includes local contractors such as Hunter Excavating, Homestead Landscaping, Wadsworth Design Build, Frost Wells & Pumps, and Jamaica Cottage Shop, who have pledged services to help complete the project.” For a complete list of donors please visit the MTHP website at www.mountaintownshousing.org.
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield
James Hines, 53, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine. He’s the fifth person indicted on those charges. A sixth individual has been added to the indictment, but the person’s name is redacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield.
