A common nail salon tool may cause DNA damage and mutations in human cells, research finds
Radiation from nail dryers may damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells, a new study has found. Dermatologists weigh in on the risks and whether they avoid gel manicures.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
What Is VEXAS Syndrome? Newly Discovered Disease May Be More Common Than Once Thought
VEXAS syndrome has a wide range of symptoms that can mimic other diseases.
Heart Disease When Young Could Bring Memory Issues by Middle Age
Premature cardiovascular disease is a risk factor for problems with memory and thinking. Mental decline was apparent in middle age for people who developed heart disease, stroke or leg artery disease before age 60, researchers found. Experts say the findings underscore the importance of paying attention to heart health early...
Antidepressants could fuel the rise of superbugs, lab dish study suggests
A lab study suggests that antidepressants may push bacteria to become superbugs.
Phys.org
Designer molecules may help valuable minerals float
Critical Materials Institute researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Arizona State University have studied the mineral monazite, an important source of rare-earth elements, to enhance methods of recovering critical materials for energy, defense and manufacturing applications. Rare-earth elements occur together naturally in mineral ores such as monazite but are...
Phys.org
A transnational collaboration leads to the characterization of an emergent plant virus
In the 21st century, "collaboration" has become a popular buzzword, but effectively working together across disciplines and countries is easier said than done. However, authentic collaboration is critical to the fight against plant pathogens; sharing information on plant diseases facilitates early detection, efficient and rapid characterization, and subsequent management. Physostegia...
Phys.org
Movements in proteins reveal information about antibiotic resistance spreading
Researchers at Umeå University have discovered how a certain type of protein moves for DNA to be copied. The discovery could have implications for understanding how antibiotic resistance genes spread between bacteria. "Studying DNA replication is a good starting point for potentially identifying targets for future drug development," says...
Phys.org
Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study
Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
Phys.org
The impact of zoos on society is largely underestimated, says study
The benefits of zoos to society and local communities are largely underestimated by the wider population, new research shows. Researchers found zoos have a unique platform to engage visitors with important messages that contribute to human health and well-being and sustainability. Zoos and aquariums are some of the most popular...
VEXAS: Mysterious disease with high mortality rate detailed in study
Nearly 15,500 people in the U.S. over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome.
Phys.org
One step closer to optimal fertilization of clover grass
Clover-grass mixtures are popular because they do not need to be fertilized as much as pure grass crops. Indeed, legumes such as white and red clover are self-sufficient in nitrogen. They can simply fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and fix part of the nitrogen in the soil. In this way, they can actually also provide nutrients for the grasses that also form part of the field's plant community.
Ars Technica
Antibiotic resistance induced by the widespread use of… antidepressants?
Jianhua Guo is a professor at the Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology. His research focuses on removing contaminants from wastewater and the environmental dimensions of antimicrobial resistance. One of those dimensions is the overuse of antibiotics, which promotes resistance to these drugs. Guo wondered if the same might...
Phys.org
A model that predicts wrinkle patterns on the surface of toroidal structures as they expand or contract
A team of researchers from Fudan University and Université de Lorraine has built a model that can predict the wrinkle patterns that will develop on toroidal structures if they expand or contract. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes using one type of mathematical model to develop another model that describes how growing or contracting impacts the surfaces of toroidal structures.
Phys.org
Fish-on-Chips: An optofluidic platform to investigate the neural and chemosensory axes of zebrafish
Neuroscientists study chemosensory processing by establishing chemical cues and the corresponding behavioral responses to record large-scale neuronal activity. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Samuel Sy and a team of scientists in neurology, health sciences, biomedical engineering and mathematics in China and France presented a new method based on a set of optofluidic tools. This technology established chemical delivery to simultaneously image the behavioral outputs and whole-brain neural activities at cellular resolution in larval zebrafish.
Phys.org
Researchers decipher the inner workings of A. aromaticum bacterium
The metabolism of a key environmental microbe has been elucidated in detail by a team led by researchers at the University of Oldenburg. This holistic understanding allows reliable prediction of the growth of the microbes. The species specializes in the degradation of long-lived organic substances and therefore plays an important role in biological soil remediation.
Phys.org
Secret recipe for limonoids opens door for bee-friendly crop protection
New research has uncovered the secret of how plants make limonoids, a family of valuable organic chemicals that include bee-friendly insecticides and have potential as anti-cancer drugs. The research team, a collaboration between the John Innes Centre and Stanford University, used groundbreaking methods to reveal the biosynthetic pathway of these...
Phys.org
Large number of animal skulls found in Neanderthal cave
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Spain, working with one colleague from Portugal and another from Austria, has discovered a large number of animal skulls placed by Neanderthals in Spanish cave more than 40,000 years ago. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human...
Phys.org
Solar system formed from 'poorly mixed cake batter,' isotope research shows
Earth's potassium arrived by meteoritic delivery service finds new research led by Carnegie's Nicole Nie and Da Wang. Their work, published in Science, shows that some primitive meteorites contain a different mix of potassium isotopes than those found in other, more-chemically processed meteorites. These results can help elucidate the processes that shaped our solar system and determined the composition of its planets.
Phys.org
Novel technique developed to produce hydrogen peroxide without emitting carbon dioxide
A study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces describes a novel method of producing hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) without emitting carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the main greenhouse gases and one of the world's most widely produced chemicals. Hydrogen peroxide is used to bleach fabric, pulp and paper, and to...
