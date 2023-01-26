ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police looking for missing 9-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old Wednesday morning. Naomi Slayden, 9, has been missing since just after 9 a.m. in the area of 99 Street and Richmond Drive. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Police identify Topeka shooting victim

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy