KMBC.com
Multi-vehicle crash sparks fire and shuts down eastbound I-70 in Kansas City, KS
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed eastbound I-70 starting at N. 57th Street in Kansas City, Kansas and going until about I-635. The crash itself happened near the I-635 interchange. Police say four to five cars are involved, and one person is dead. It is not...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Kan., fire department releases identity of man killed in January fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas City, Kan., have released the identity of a man killed in a fatal fire in January. Cesar Cabello, 36, was an immigrant from Mexico. The fire happened on Jan. 16 in the area of N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue. A cause...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at 40th and The Paseo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a life-threatening shooting. The shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. in the area of 40th Street and The Paseo. There's no suspect information at this time, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical...
KMBC.com
One dead after vehicle slams into dump truck on 71 Highway in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person has died after a car slammed into the back of a dump truck last Friday. News Chopper 9 was above that scene near 18th Street and 71 Highway. Police say the passenger in the car was pronounced dead on...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police in standoff with individual after shots fired inside home on the 500 block of Wallace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are in a standoff after shots were fired inside a home. Police were called out Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Wallace after gunshots were fired in the area. Officers spoke to a man who told them the home...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for missing 9-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old Wednesday morning. Naomi Slayden, 9, has been missing since just after 9 a.m. in the area of 99 Street and Richmond Drive. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
New proposal from Kansas City councilwoman seeks compromise on Truman Road bike lanes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After weeks of complaints and controversy over bike lanes on Truman Road, city leaders are one step closer to compromise. Kansas City councilwoman Melissa Robinson is proposing to take out the bike lanes - but only on one side of the street. The section of...
KMBC.com
Fort Leavenworth civilian employee killed in train accident identified as Leavenworth man
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An employee at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., was killed after being struck by a train. A spokesperson for Fort Leavenworth said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was operating a front loader near the Sherman Army Airfield. Authorities identified 28-year-old Cody Clark...
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
KMBC.com
Olathe police investigating 53-year-old Gardner woman's death at hotel as a homicide
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are now investigating the death of a woman at a hotel as a homicide. Police were called out on Jan. 29 just before noon to the 20600 block of West 151st Street after a hotel guest failed to check out. When they arrived, they...
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KMBC.com
Lee's Summit, Mo., man pleads guilty to armed robbery of T-Mobile store in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man has pleaded guilty to his role in the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Kansas City. Derrick C. Davis, 22, faces 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMBC.com
Kansas City non-profit reviewing concerns after apartment fire in historic Northeast neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit dedicated to affordable housing and combatting homelessness said it is “thoroughly reviewing” concerns raised last week after a fire at a property formerly owned by two members of its board of directors. Restart, Inc. released a statement on social media...
KMBC.com
Fort Leavenworth civilian employee struck by train near Sherman Army Airfield
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An employee at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., was injured after being struck by a train. A spokesperson for Fort Leavenworth said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was operating a front loader near the Sherman Army Airfield. He was severely injured and...
KMBC.com
Friends, family raise money after Kansas City tattoo artist injured in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and family are raising money for a local tattoo artist after he was badly injured in a car accident. Jake Kaullen is currently recovering at a local hospital after doctors placed him in a medically induced coma for ten days after the crash January 19.
