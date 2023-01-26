ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

Sierra Sun

Snowy Sunday ahead for Truckee-Tahoe; Cold temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Truckee-Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday morning and is...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New City Hall display serves as roadmap to Tahoe history

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Before the City Council meeting came to order on Tuesday evening, the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce revealed a shiny slice of history. One of six slices of a local tree is now on display at City Hall serving as a roadmap to basin history.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time

Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

History speaker series to feature Snowshoe Thompson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history speaker series on Sunday with a Chautauqua style presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada mountains during winter snows for 20 years. He would travel over the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures

After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years

The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town. “This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Sunday snowstorm could affect Monday commute

A “slider system” is expected to hit the Carson City region early Sunday morning, bringing with it a good chance of snow on the valley floor, according to the National Weather Service. “Be ready for increasing snow showers and gusty ridge winds Sunday through Monday followed by colder...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Pioneer Center

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Contest Sponsor(s): The Pioneer Center, Wilde River Grille, Refuge Spa. Prize Provider(s): The Pioneer Center, Wilde River Grille, Refuge Spa. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Contest Period: January 30, 2023 to February...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: “Henry “Hank” Mario Greco

“Henry “Hank” Mario Greco passed away on January 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Born to Anthony and Mary Greco in Oakland, California on September 23, 1931, he grew up and attended high school and college in the Bay Area. Hank served in the Air Force, then was married, and raised his 10 children with his beloved wife Korienne in Albany, El Cerrito, and South Lake Tahoe. Hank lived in South Lake Tahoe, a community that was especially meaningful to him, for 36 years. He most recently lived in Reno, Nevada.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Liberty Utilities announces Maruncic as director of operations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is under new leadership after recently appointing Lindsay Maruncic as senior director of operations. Maruncic will oversee the day-to-day business as well as the development and implementation of business and organizational strategy, said a news release from Liberty. In her previous role...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
RENO, NV

