Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Drive that economic engine’: Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties.
Sierra Sun
Snowy Sunday ahead for Truckee-Tahoe; Cold temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Truckee-Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday morning and is...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New City Hall display serves as roadmap to Tahoe history
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Before the City Council meeting came to order on Tuesday evening, the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce revealed a shiny slice of history. One of six slices of a local tree is now on display at City Hall serving as a roadmap to basin history.
FOX Reno
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
Record-Courier
Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time
Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History speaker series to feature Snowshoe Thompson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history speaker series on Sunday with a Chautauqua style presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada mountains during winter snows for 20 years. He would travel over the...
2news.com
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years
The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Agencies talk stewardship at Stateline conference, announce North Tahoe Community Alliance
STATELINE, Nev. — Many agencies came together on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Stateline to discuss Lake Tahoe-wide sustainability plans post pandemic as a part of the Operation Sierra Storm Meteorological Conference, where stewardship was a major theme for solutions moving forward. The panel discussion recapped the work being done...
KOLO TV Reno
Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town. “This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Nevada Appeal
Sunday snowstorm could affect Monday commute
A “slider system” is expected to hit the Carson City region early Sunday morning, bringing with it a good chance of snow on the valley floor, according to the National Weather Service. “Be ready for increasing snow showers and gusty ridge winds Sunday through Monday followed by colder...
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Pioneer Center
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Contest Sponsor(s): The Pioneer Center, Wilde River Grille, Refuge Spa. Prize Provider(s): The Pioneer Center, Wilde River Grille, Refuge Spa. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Contest Period: January 30, 2023 to February...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: “Henry “Hank” Mario Greco
“Henry “Hank” Mario Greco passed away on January 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Born to Anthony and Mary Greco in Oakland, California on September 23, 1931, he grew up and attended high school and college in the Bay Area. Hank served in the Air Force, then was married, and raised his 10 children with his beloved wife Korienne in Albany, El Cerrito, and South Lake Tahoe. Hank lived in South Lake Tahoe, a community that was especially meaningful to him, for 36 years. He most recently lived in Reno, Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pockets is the first dog of 2023 that Charlie’s Presence is looking to find the perfect home in the Carson City/Reno area. He is an older dog, believed to be a husky/lab mix pooch that has been in the same home for the last seven months but needs a new permanent home and an active family to keep him excersised and entertained.
FOX Reno
Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Liberty Utilities announces Maruncic as director of operations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is under new leadership after recently appointing Lindsay Maruncic as senior director of operations. Maruncic will oversee the day-to-day business as well as the development and implementation of business and organizational strategy, said a news release from Liberty. In her previous role...
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
