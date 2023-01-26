Read full article on original website
Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission
Gov. Joe Lombardo intends to appoint former Treasurer and Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission. The post Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Educators turned lawmakers bringing classroom realities to the 2023 session
Five educators turned lawmakers are joining the 2023 legislative session. They’re hoping to add context to issues such as inadequate school funding, safety concerns and recruitment and retention challenges. The post Educators turned lawmakers bringing classroom realities to the 2023 session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
beckersdental.com
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
"Biggest scandal in our history": GOP governor turns to controversial lobbyist to craft his budget
During his contentious campaign to become Nevada governor, Joe Lombardo accused the Democratic incumbent of catering to the family of a donor and their lobbyist who helped an error-prone COVID-19 testing lab get licensed in the state. Shortly after he won the race, Lombardo, a Republican, quietly turned to that...
Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire
State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D-Las Vegas) said Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s executive order to cut regulations could unintentionally create more inefficiencies in government. The post Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
arizonasuntimes.com
Republican Legislative Leaders Request Katie Hobbs Give Leftover Inaugural Funds for General Use
State House Speaker Ben Toma (R-Peoria) and State Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Mesa) sent a request to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) Thursday, requesting she transfers the remainder of her inaugural fund to the state for general use. “We appreciate your commitment to transparency in releasing the list of 120 donors...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services
Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Nevada’s New Governor Vilified Lobbyist’s Influence in COVID Lab Scandal, Then Asked Him to Help With Budget
Gov. Joe Lombardo once called his predecessor’s support of an error-prone COVID-19 testing lab the “biggest scandal in our history” but then brought in the lobbyist who pulled strings to get that lab licensed to help prepare his state budget.
Freshman Orientation: Erica Mosca is Nevada’s first Filipina legislator
Assemblywoman Erica Mosca is the first in her family to graduate from college and the first Filipina to serve in the Legislature. The post Freshman Orientation: Erica Mosca is Nevada’s first Filipina legislator appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
mynews4.com
State of economy: National recession likely, but northern Nevada ready to weather storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local economic experts said although a national recession is likely in 2023, northern Nevada will weather the storm better than other regions because of its more diversified economy. The forecast from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's (EDAWN) annual State...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
Gov. Joe Lombardo expressed support for 'opportunity scholarships'
During his State of the State speech, Governor Joe Lombardo made good on his promise to move education to the top of his agenda.
Deadline on water cutback plans looms for states using Colorado River water
As water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to drop, the Federal Bureau of Reclamation called for the submission of water cutback plans — and the deadline is Monday.
