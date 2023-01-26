ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services

Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral

A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
