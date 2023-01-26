ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Quincy's Snellenberger sets new Michigan Indoor Discus record at L.A.B. meet

 3 days ago
QUINCY, MI. — During the 2022 MHSAA Track and Field season, Quincy’s Sophia Snellenberger made a habit out of breaking records. Not only did Snellenberger shatter the QHS discus record on several occasions, but she also broke the school record in the shot put, all on the way to earning All-State honors in both events, earning runner-up honors in the discus and taking third place in the shot put.

Snellenberger is not one to just sit idly by either, as the Grand Valley State University bound senior has been competing throughout the fall and winter months in the L.A.B. Indoor Track meets held at the Lincoln Athletic Building in Ypsilanti, MI. These meets draw some of the best throwers from the tri-state area and Snellenberger continues to prove she is one of the best.

In the fifth L.A.B. Meet of the season Snellenberger etched her named in the record books yet again, setting the new mark in her favorite of events, the discus. Snellenberger set the new Michigan Indoor Discus record with a throw of 144 feet, 0 inches, breaking the previous record of 136 feet, 5 inches set by current Michigan State University thrower Valadian Pallett. Snellenberger won the event by over five feet, out throwing second place Janae Hudson of Marysville who took runner-up honors with a throw of 138 feet, 10 inches.

Snellenberger also had a big day in the shot put, taking second place overall with a throw of 38 feet, 3.25 inches. First place in the meet went to Abigail Russell of Michigan Elite Throws Club and Allen Park, who won the event with a throw of 39 feet, 11.5 inches.

This past outdoor season Snellenberger set the new QHS school record in the discus with a throw of 141 feet, 1 inch in just her second meet of the season on April 20 in a double dual versus Bronson and Homer. Snellenberger went on to break her own record three more times, with her final best throw of 144 feet, 0 inches, notched at the Big 8 conference meet on May 25, standing as the new standard in QHS throwing. Snellenberger also broke the long standing shot put record last season as well with a throw of 40 feet, 3 inches in a May 4 dual versus Reading.

After signing with Grand Valley State University this past Fall, Snellenberger looks to end her high school career with another record breaking season and if her work during the indoor season is any indication, more records are yet to come for the throwing machine from Quincy.

