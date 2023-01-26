Democratic Govs. Newsom, Pritzker push back against DeSantis after Florida blocks AP African American studies course

As much as I hate to say it, but Pritzker is my Governor. I didn't vote for him but he needs to mind his own business and stay out of Governor DeSantis business. Illinois and California are two of the worst states and their Governors are butting in to what DeSantis is doing? Florida is one of the most thriving states in the union. Why do you think the population of Illinois is dropping and Florida is increasing? Pritzker is just trying to put his opinion out there because he wants to run for president. He needs to focus on fixing Illinois first since he's screwed it up so bad. Don't vote for Pritzker if he runs for president. Illinois is a complete mess and he will do the same for the United States.
These two failed governors need to keep their liberal mouths shut until they prove they know what they are talking about. Both run tbe two worst states in tbe nation.
I think these democrats should worry about fixing their own garbage states than worry about Florida, an actually good state
Comments / 90