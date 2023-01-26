Preview Paw Prints: Houston Cougars Road Matchup

Cincinnati has not won a signature game in over a year, and is running out of time to bag one this season.
CINCINNATI — UC basketball (14-7, 5-3) travels to face No. 3 Houston (19-2, 7-1) this weekend in a game that determines their at-large NCAA tournament fate.
Houston just dropped their first conference game to Temple this past weekend but rebounded to beat a top-60 UCF team 82-71 on the road Wednesday night. The Bearcats enter the contest as massive underdogs in a must-win game.
They are ranked 68th in KenPom, while Houston is first. ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Cincinnati losing 96.8% of the time.
Here's the preview as UC tries to avoid an eighth-straight loss to Houston.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday. Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds.
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Houston was one of the first metropolitan areas in the United States to open an amusement park, with Astroworld debuting in 1968 and becoming an icon not only in the region but across the entertainment industry. Fifty-five years later, the popular summertime spot for generations of Southeast Texas kids has...
A familiar face is serving as guest co-host of the KPRC 2 lifestyle show "Houston Life" this week. Katherine Whaley, a former Houston traffic anchor, appeared alongside co-host Derrick Shore this week following Courtney Zavala's exit last week following a more than five-year stint co-hosting the talk show and 20 years with KPRC 2.
HOUSTON — Houston drivers, be prepared for a major road closure that's sure to cause headaches all weekend. Crews will shut down all southbound lanes of I-45 between Crosstimbers St. to Cavalcade St. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and it won't reopen until 5 a.m Monday.
Memorial City Mall, is a family-focused shopping complex. Since, you can find shops for all audiences, recreation spaces for the little ones, different restaurants, a Fast Food area and much more. Notable stores where to go shopping: Levi's, Sephora, Zara, Express, American Girl, Blu Spero, Abercrombie Kids, Forever 21, babyGAP,...
Comments / 0