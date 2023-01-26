ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move

James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game

If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
