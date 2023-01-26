Read full article on original website
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons Hit Grizzlies Game, 1st Outing Since Going IG Official
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons hit the FedEx Forum last night for their first outing as an official couple, and got to witness a first for his hometown team ... the Memphis Grizzlies. TMZ got pics of the duo snuggling courtside inside the arena, clearly enjoying each other's company and...
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
Video: 18-Year-Old Allen Iverson vs. 17-Year-Old Kevin Garnett At Nike Camp In 1993
Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett are undoubtedly two of the greatest players in the NBA and are rightfully considered to be legends. And the two had some competition even before they set foot in the league. An archival video of an 18-year-old Iverson playing against a 17-year-old Garnett in 1993...
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
Rory McIlroy cracks joke about Patrick Reed after his birdie-eagle-birdie finish
Rory McIlroy shook his head and laughed after only needing seven shots to finish off his first round at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to set up a tantalising prospect of a weekend duel with his arch rival Patrick Reed. Weather issues meant that players had to finish their first...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBA Champ Matt Barnes Allegedly Spits On Fiancée's Ex During Heated Dispute: Video
The former basketball player later filed a restraining order against the man, who is now also suing Barnes.
Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Lucas II Illustrates Importance To Rockets' Coaching Staff In Win Over Pistons
In a win over the Pistons, John Lucas II led the short-handed Houston Rockets to a victory. But his work on the sidelines highlighted his importance to coach Stephen Silas' staff.
Lakers News: Major LA Free Agent Target May Take Himself Off Market
It could be a big blow to the Lakers' offseason aspirations.
