Two die in interstate crashes on snowy on ramps Wednesday morning

TEKONSHA — A 43-year-old Detroit man died on a snowy I-69 Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, after his car slid in front of a semi-tractor trailer.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred just north of the Branch County line on the southbound side at 4:45 a.m.

Preliminary investigation showed his Mercury passenger car entered the southbound on ramp when the driver lost control on the snowy roadway. His car struck a guard rail and spun in front of a semi-tractor trailer, also traveling southbound.

The driver of the Mercury was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence indicated he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The 44-year-old male semi-driver from Toledo, Ohio, was uninjured.

Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt and that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Tekonsha Fire, Marshall ambulance and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers on the scene. The southbound lane was closed for almost three hours.

Two hours after the I-69 crash another fatal occurred eastbound on snowy I-94 in nearby Emmett Township.

A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was pronounced at the scene at the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp. He lost control of his car rolled down an embankment and overturned.

Two male passengers were transported to Bronson Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

