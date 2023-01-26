ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Movies that celebrate the power of redemption, love

By Mike Tupa
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXQ3h_0kS7v90E00

When my sister and I were still older children in the latter 1960s, my mom told us about a wonderful movie she had seen as a girl.

The plot centered around a man who tried to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, but an angel convinced him to change his mind by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born.

The film she described was, of course, “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

After a lukewarm reception in 1946 and 1947 by audiences and critics on its initial run, it appeared “Wonderful Life” might be buried forever, even though it garnered six Academy Awards nominations (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Recording and won an Oscar for Technical Achievement Award.

When my mom told us about “Wonderful Life,” it seemed impossible we would ever see it. This was in the era before anyone — or at least almost anyone — owned a VCR, or that movie videos were available.

But, due to a miracle in 1974, the film fell into public domain.

As a result, movie theaters and television channels began showing it — and a lost treasure was restored that has captured the hearts of hundreds of millions, perhaps billions, of people around the globe.

It’s the message of personal emotional redemption, of the power and worth of so-called common people, the many ways one solitary life can impact the fate of so many other people and the basic decency and love in most people’s hearts resonated with viewers.

I recently reflected on whether there are some hidden film treasures from the past 20 years, or so, that most people missed or didn’t get the first time they saw it.

Here’s part of my list:

“October Sky” (1999)

This film was based on the true story of former NASA engineer Homer H. Hickam and his struggles as a teenager in the 1950s pursuing his love of rocketry while growing up in a coal mining community in West Virginia.

In the movie plot, Homer (played by Jake Gyllenhall) and his three rocket-crazy buddies encounter a great deal of apathy, ridicule and even hostility — especially by Homer’s father (played by Chris Cooper) — for their efforts, including monetary challenges.

Their main sources of encouragement are a high school female teacher (played by Laura Dern), a post-World War II immigrant and their own stubborn determination.

The teacher encourages them to aim for state and national science fairs as a way to get scholarships and escape the inevitable drudgery after graduating from high school of being coal miners the rest of their working days.

The movie features plenty of dramatic conflict — but also emphasizes the power of the human will to find a way when all seems lost. The story also includes plenty of slices of humor.

The soundtrack is delightful, as they play 1950’s rock-and-roll songs during many of the scenes.

The ending is majestic and heartbreaking — both in the healing between a father and a son and in the fruits of sacrifice.

"Secondhand Lions" (2003)

The cast includes extraordinary actors Michael Caine and Robert Duvall. Haley Joel Osment and Kyra Sedgwick round out the top four characters.

The story is set in the 1960s or early 1970s and begins with single mom Mae (Sedgwick) unexpectedly dropping off her young teenage son Walter (Osment) to stay with his crusty bachelor great-uncles Garth (Caine) and Hub (Duvall) on their uncultivated farm and rundown house in rural Texas.

Secretly, she wants to get rid of Walter for a few months and for him to find a way she can get some of their money.

The uncles take in the boy grudgingly.

The uncles don’t have a television, radio or telephone; they often sit almost silently for hours on the front porch, shotguns on their laps to scare away traveling salesmen.

Within the first day or two, Walter runs away, but the uncles find him and convince him to come back to their place.

That opens a relationship that betters the personalities of Walter and his uncles.

As a challenge, the uncles order a zoo cast-off lion to hunt, but Walter convinces them to let him nourish it to health. The amiable lion soon adopts a nearby cornfield as his personal jungle, where it prowls harmlessly and undisturbed.

Walter hears tales from Garth about how the uncles spent 40 years in Africa as World War I soldiers, safari guides, mercenaries and other jobs, and that that’s how they made their money. But there's no verifiable evidence the tales are true and not lies about their mysterious past.

The plot is rich with other moments, dramatic and humorous.

The wrap-up starts when Walter’s mom shows back up. Walter refuses to reveal the uncles' money stash, despite a beating by her new boyfriend.

Walter then stays the rest of his youth with his uncles.

In the end, Walter — now an adult — gets a phone call that his two 90-something-year-old uncles had died in a bizarre accident, "with their boots on."

Shortly after, Walter finally learns the truth about who his uncles were. Walter delivers a classic final line that should bring tears to anyone with a heartbeat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

30 Most Memorable Western Movies of All Time

Western films have been a staple of American cinema for practically as long as movies have been made. Movies in the Western genre are set in the American West, typically between the 1850s to the end of the 19th century. While it has been a stable genre — no pun intended! — it has also been the starting ground for several hybrid genres like Western comedies, Western musicals and horror Westerns. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on 'Deadwood,' Dies at 91Critics Choice Awards: Janelle Monáe to Receive SeeHer Award No other...
ARIZONA STATE
Collider

Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch

Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
IOWA STATE
Collider

Most Awkward Families in Movies, From 'Meet the Parents' to 'The Royal Tenenbaums'

Awkward family movies tend to perpetuate the truth in old sayings like, "You can pick your friends, but you can't pick your family." Whether you come from a blended family, a family with sibling rivalries, or just a collection of ill-fitting goofballs, we can all relate in some way to a certain level of awkwardness in our families. But some movie families really ooze a kind of uneasiness that make them particular strange or different. Here is a list of movie families that kind of leave you scratching your head.
ILLINOIS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A mind-numbing action comedy that made the right move in skipping theaters takes over the Top 10 on streaming

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, as well as George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise, proved that audiences will turn up in their numbers for some crowd-pleasing romantic frolics if the movie is good enough. Given that it endured a fairy tortured development and then got pulled from theaters, Shotgun Wedding doesn’t fit the bill.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
webnewsobserver.com

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know

“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Deadline

Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’

Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.  Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations.  Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Variety

Ryan Coogler Reacts to Angela Bassett Becoming an Oscar Frontrunner: ‘She’s So Incredible That Sometimes You Forget’

Oscar buzz for Angela Bassett’s performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” surged all the way to Sundance, where her “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and “Master of None” co-star Lena Waithe both championed her for the gold. Coogler and Waithe both spoke to Variety’s Angelique Jackson backstage at the A Taste of Sundance event on the festival’s opening night. Coogler was awarded at the event with the inaugural Variety Visionary Award, which recognizes a notable Sundance alumni. Coogler is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Sundance winner “Fruitvale Station” this year. Bassett has emerged as the best supporting actress Oscar frontrunner...
24/7 Wall St.

Movies So Good They Should Have Won an Oscar – But Didn’t

The 95th Academy Awards nominations have just been released; and as with every round of nominations, some critically acclaimed films were shut out completely. One particularly surprising omission this Oscars season is the historical action film “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as a general in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. (Here are 25 […]
game-news24.com

The Netflix schedule is January 30-Fevrier 5. New TV & TV: Movies & New TV: Films and New DVDs

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodileis, it is a regular feature of Netflix for January 30th and 5th. On Friday, February 4, the streaming service will add the 2022 musical comedy to its available content. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a screenplay by Will Davis. It stars Shawn Mendes, Wilson Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley, Brett Gelman, and Javier Bardem. The movie grossed 104 million dollars at the end of its theatrical run, earning 50 million dollars in production.
A.V. Club

Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most "for grownups" movies ever,won AARP’s Movies For Grownups Award

For two decades, AARP has made a point to cut through all of the silliness that floods movie theaters every year by celebrating what it calls “Movies For Grownups” with its annual Movies For Grownups Awards—with the only thing that makes a movie “for grownups” being that it doesn’t have superheroes. Seriously, genre movies are fine, as you’ll see from this year’s winners, and even animated movies are fine since Up was nominated in 2010. Hell, Star Wars: The Last Jedi won Best Picture in 2018, which makes sense because it’s a perfect movie, but you can’t really argue that there’s something there that is more “for grownups” than anything in Black Panther.
TheAtlantaVoice

Bessie Coleman, pioneering pilot, now has her own Barbie

 (CNN) — What does Bessie Coleman have in common with Tina Turner, Jane Goodall and Madam C.J. Walker? As of Wednesday, it’s a Barbie doll. Barbie officially announced the launch of its Bessie Coleman doll on Wednesday, as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, in honor of both her January 26 birthday and Black History Month’s imminent beginning. Coleman […] The post Bessie Coleman, pioneering pilot, now has her own Barbie appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TEXAS STATE
Looper

Avatar: The Way Of Water Crushes Star Wars: The Force Awakens At The Box Office

The Force is no longer as strong as it once was. The first installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "The Force Awakens" grossed over $2 billion following its 2015 release, making it the third-highest-grossing film ever before "Avengers: End Game" premiered in 2019 (via Box Office Mojo). Now, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" — which is already a $2 billion smash hit and counting — just cruised past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the all-time global box office, officially becoming one the top four highest-grossing movies in Hollywood ever. Next up on the record list? Cameron's 1997 classic "Titanic," which the "Avatar" sequel is also expected to surpass.
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy