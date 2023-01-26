Area hoops battles: OUHS, Dewey split; Nowata sweeps

A frosty, wet Tuesday night wiped out a big part of the high school basketball schedule across the state.

But a few area teams still hooked up. Here are summaries.

—

BOYS: OUHS 60, Dewey 45

In its valiant effort to get back to the state tournament for a record third-straight time, the Oklahoma Union High School Cougars (10-9) copped a vital victory Tuesday evening.

The Cougars — ranked No. 19 in the state in Class 2A — relied on scoring commandoes Levi Kreider, 18 points; Kaide Hill, 11 points; and Zack Campos, 10 points to power past the visiting Dewey High School Doggers.

A fierce first-half battle resulted in a close margin at halftime, OUHS 25, Dewey 20.

“We got to 10 or 12 ahead by the end of the third quarter,” said OUHS coach Brad Hall. The Cougars mostly ran a halfcourt matchup zone to help squeeze Dewey’s offense.

OUHS’ margin of defeat in its last four losses has been only 6.8 points. Some of its setbacks prior to that came at the hands of some state powers — twice to Preston (No. 2 in Class 2A), and one to No. 6 Ketchum (2A).

OUHS won the 2A state title for the 2019-20 campaign, with Hall serving as an assistant coach. Last season the Cougars earned another spot in the eight-team state tournament.

Dewey hasn’t been to state since the 2000’s, but the Doggers have been competing like contenders.

In Tuesday’s defeat, Zaiden Masters and Jace Thompson both scored 10 points to lead Dewey’s balanced scoring sheet, followed by Jeremiah Highsmith, nine; Ryder Muninger, seven; Colby Miller, five; and Zane Griggs and Clayton Evans with two each.

Dewey started strong against OUHS and led by one point at the end of the first quarter.

“But, we missed some big free throws at the end of the first half,” Dewey head coach Lance Knight said. “It’s the little things. If you make a mistake, Oklahoma Union makes you pay for it. It seemed like those things kill you all night. We had two or three bad possessions.”

Oklahoma Union ran its press well, he added.

Of Dewey’s 11 losses, five have been by 10-or-fewer points.

Dewey (6-11) is scheduled to home next Tuesday against Nowata.

—

GIRLS: Dewey 46, OUHS 42

Leigha Sauret and Maci Rogers scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to pace Dewey’s offense.

Chanley Herren checked in with eight points, followed by Mylee Garrison with five, Cayenne Chinn with three, Matney Epperson with two and Casey Swan with two.

“We jumped out on them right from the start,” said Dewey head coach Michael Sanders. “We got a pretty good lead on them, but they came back.”

Oklahoma Union took advantage of Dewey’s foul trouble to cut the lead to one point at halftime, 22-21.

“In the second half, we figured it out,” said Sanders. “I think we had one foul midway through the first quarter. We finally made some shots. We broke their press and were able to get easy buckets.”

Dewey (5-12) has made prodigious success since early January. After having started the campaign at 1-8 in its first nine games, Dewey is 4-4 since then.

OUHS (4-15) also has been playing stronger ball, carving out a 3-5 mark since the first week of January.

—

NOWATA SWEEPS KETCHUM

In the boys game, the Nowata Ironmen outlasted Ketchum, 56-50, to improve to 13-5. It was a huge statement — Nowata is ranked No. 16 in the state while Ketchum is No. 9.

Nowata improved to 8-1 since early January.

The Nowata girls grabbed a needed win against Ketchum, 38-34, to hopefully jump start their momentum heading toward the playoffs.

Nowata improved to 7-11 overall while winning for just the second time in its last eight games.

—

PAWHUSKA CHURNS PAST CHEF

In the girls game, the No. 13th-ranked Pawhuska squad had little problem with Tulsa CHEF. Pawhuska improved to 14-3. Its three losses are all to Top 10-ranked squads.

—

BARNSDALL LOSES TWO

In the boys game, Hominy downed Barnsdall, 61-31. Hominy improved to 12-6 and rolled to its fourth-straight win. Barnsdall fell to 5-12.

Hominy girls downed the Lady Panthers, 54-16. Hominy upped its record to 12-6.

Barnsdall girls went to 6-11, but are 2-9 in their last 11 games.