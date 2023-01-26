ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Lebanon Police Arrest 17-year-old for Shots Fired Call in Weatherly Estates Subdivision

By Michael Carpenter
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

UPDATE 10:30 – As a result of the investigation this evening, Detectives were able to locate a potential suspect vehicle. The vehicle in question was located at the registered owner’s address. After consent to search the vehicle was given, evidence was located inside the vehicle. Furthermore, while speaking with the individuals at the residence a 17-year-old juvenile admitted to the shooting and was subsequently arrested. The juvenile is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault. The Lebanon Police Department will continue with this investigation in an attempt to identify ALL parties involved. We would also like to thank the public for all the information that was forwarded to our department in reference to this incident.

January 25, 2023 – Earlier this evening we received a call of several shots being fired in the area of Franklin Road in the Weatherly Estates Subdivision.

Upon arrival we discovered a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire, at this time there are no injuries or victims from the shots.

We are still actively working the scene and gathering witness statements. Our Detectives are also working on leads and information that has been gathered in our initial response. At this time, we are confident this was an incident that was directed and not random.

If you have information on this incident please contact our department, as always callers can remain anonymous. Please follow our social media platforms for updates and further info about this as well as any other incidents concerning the safety of our community.

Wilson County Source

