Southern Airways 2023 Spring Guide To St. Louis, MO

Recently, Southern Airways added yet another major destination to their routes as St. Louis, MO was welcomed. For flight routes and information click here .

St. Louis is an amazing city with much to do in and around St. Louis International. Here are just a few things to see and do while you visit St. Louis this Spring:

Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – -Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – Belleville offers the area’s only authentic German beers brewed in accordance with the 1516 Reinheitsgebot or “German Beer Purity Law.” Hofbräu Original, Dunkel and Hefe Weizen are available all year alongside seasonal and monthly selections. Pair your beer with classic Bavarian cuisine and live bands from Germany and Austria seven days a week.

St. Louis Union Station – Home to the St. Louis Wheel, a carousel, mini-golf course and the St. Louis Aquarium. Add to that great food courses choices and this is definitely a family-friendly stop!

The Gateway Arch – Take a 630-foot ride to the top of this world-famous stainless steel monument for the finest views in the Gateway City. Visitors to the Gateway Arch National Park can also hop aboard a 19th century paddle-wheel boat replica for a narrated cruise down the mighty Mississippi or soar above the city on a helicopter tour.

Ballpark Village – Home to Busch Stadium and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ballpark Village is the first-ever, sports-anchored, multi-phased/mixed-use development. The $100 million, 120,000-square-foot multi-story project is visible beyond the left center field wall of Busch Stadium. Ballpark Village has something going on year-around.

