Lexington woman killed in fourth head-on accident in Davidson County in a month

DAVIDSON COUNTY - A 30-year-old woman died in a head-on collision on N.C. Highway 8 in Southmont on Wednesday afternoon. This is the fourth fatal accident in Davidson County this month where a driver went left of center striking an oncoming vehicle.

According to Trooper Ned Moultrie with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, at 2:49 p.m. on Jan. 26 a 2002 Chrysler passenger vehicle was traveling south on N.C. Highway 8 north of High Meadows Drive and South of Austin Drive when the driver hydroplaned and traveled left of center striking a Dodge pickup truck traveling the opposite direction.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Alexandria Dawn Espinoza, 30, of Lexington, was fatally injured and died on the scene. There was also a 4-year-old child in the vehicle that was secured in a child seat who was transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Roger Hollingsworth, 65, of Lexington. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Moultrie said contributing factors were unsafe tires on the Chrysler and that Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

This is the fourth fatal head-on collision in Davidson County in the past three weeks.

On Jan. 16, Rebecca Reagan, 25, of Lexington was killed when she went left of center on N.C. Highway 150 near Crews Lake Road in Reeds and collided head-on with a Chevrolet SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

On Jan. 11, a 72-year-old man, identified as Larry Sipes of Lexington, died after his vehicle was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle on Jersey Church Road near Hugh Miller Road in Southmont. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Lorene Kennel, 68, of Lexington sustained serious injuries and has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and traveling left of center.

On Jan. 6, four people, including two children, died as a result of a head-on collision on N.C. Highway 109 near Cid Road in Silver Valley.

Law enforcement stated Robyn L. Degennaro, 62, of Winston-Salem, was driving south when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Chrysler passenger vehicle, then struck a northbound Chevrolet SUV. The Chrysler went off the road to the right, overturned and caught fire.

The three occupants of the Chrysler – Brittany Carter, 38, Ayden Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Palmer, 7 – died at the scene of the wreck.

Degennaro died as a result of her injuries a week later. The N.C. Highway Patrol stated she was impaired and driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet – Brian E. Reeder, 43, of Denton and a 13-year-old passenger – were taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.