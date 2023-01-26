ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Seniors targeted in Ocean County public Ocean Ride scam

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Scammers are working the phones again in Ocean County, this time targeting the large senior citizen population. On Friday, Ocean County officials are warning about fake bill collectors claiming to represent the Ocean Ride public transportation system. Ocean Ride is a low-cost public transportation network operated by Ocean County to assist senior citizens with getting around to important places countywide. “We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Ride employees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to The post Seniors targeted in Ocean County public Ocean Ride scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander

A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Ocean County to pay $8.5 million to preserve Bretonwood property from development

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Ocean County officials have announced their intent to purchase a 32 acre parcel of land in Brick Township’s Breton Woods section to preserve for open space. County officials said the property was considered for construction of 59 single-family homes on Laurel Avenue, now “will likely” be preserved as open space under the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund program. “We are very pleased that this parcel of land in Brick Township could now remain as open space,” said Ocean County Commissioner Joe Vicari. “This property meets the requirements of the County’s open space program and will The post Ocean County to pay $8.5 million to preserve Bretonwood property from development appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County

BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Airport Project Lands On Schedule

OCEAN COUNTY – An apron rehabilitation project at the airport in Berkeley Township is complete and will provide a smoother and safer area for airplanes to prepare for take-off, and to store following landing. Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said, “the last apron...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

County officials to pay $7.5 million local costs to pay for latest beach erosion replenishment

 TOMS RIVER – It will cost the Jersey Shore $60 million for another round of beach replenishment after a series of coastal storms eroded large portions of the Army Corps of Engineers prior work. Now, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners has announced the county will pay for the $7.5 million balance needed for local funding. Under the plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pay $30 million, with the remaining $30 million coming from the state and local share. Initially, the commissioners were only going to fund 50% of the local costs.           The post County officials to pay $7.5 million local costs to pay for latest beach erosion replenishment appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Tyre Nichols protester vandalizes NYC patrol car

NEW YORK, NY – It was supposed to be a peaceful protest for Memphis native Tyre Nichols who was killed by police in Tennessee, but one New York City protester didn’t get the memo. In a video that has now gone viral, the protester jumped on top of a New York City police car and began smashing the window before jumping on the roof of the car. Another protester could be heard off-camera telling the other protesters to stop filming the incident. “No cameras,” she yelled. “Drop your cameras.” Another protester recommends the perp “get out of here” as a The post Tyre Nichols protester vandalizes NYC patrol car appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
