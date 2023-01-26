Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Related
New Jersey Globe
Burry undecided about re-election bid; Kyrillos told Monmouth GOP insiders she would not be a candidate
The growing consensus in Monmouth County is that 87-year-old Lillian Burry will not have the backing of the Monmouth County Republican organization even if she wants to run for a seventh term as county commissioner this year, and party leaders are actively discussing different candidates for her seat. But Burry...
Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
Seniors targeted in Ocean County public Ocean Ride scam
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Scammers are working the phones again in Ocean County, this time targeting the large senior citizen population. On Friday, Ocean County officials are warning about fake bill collectors claiming to represent the Ocean Ride public transportation system. Ocean Ride is a low-cost public transportation network operated by Ocean County to assist senior citizens with getting around to important places countywide. “We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Ride employees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to The post Seniors targeted in Ocean County public Ocean Ride scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
Public Input Sought For School District’s Future Plans
MANCHESTER – Township School District officials are looking to the future and they want to know what parents and the public see in that future. The Strategic Planning will start this spring. It is in the process by which the Board of Education develops goals and strategies to achieve educational success for the school district.
Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander
A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Ocean County to pay $8.5 million to preserve Bretonwood property from development
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Ocean County officials have announced their intent to purchase a 32 acre parcel of land in Brick Township’s Breton Woods section to preserve for open space. County officials said the property was considered for construction of 59 single-family homes on Laurel Avenue, now “will likely” be preserved as open space under the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund program. “We are very pleased that this parcel of land in Brick Township could now remain as open space,” said Ocean County Commissioner Joe Vicari. “This property meets the requirements of the County’s open space program and will The post Ocean County to pay $8.5 million to preserve Bretonwood property from development appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
shorebeat.com
Deal Reached to Preserve Breton Woods Property, Avoiding 59 Home Development in Brick
Negotiations have led to an agreement between county officials and a developer that would see a 30-acre parcel of land in Brick Township preserved as open space instead of developed with a 59-home subdivision. The land, located off Drum Point Road and Laurel Avenue, is owned by the Roman Catholic...
More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County
BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
Tax Day is not April 15 this year. Here’s the new deadline for filing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Citizens across the United States will have an additional three days to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on its website. Tax Day, originally on April 15, will be extended to Tuesday, April 18, due to the weekend and observance of Emancipation...
Female Boss Groped Montville Google Exec Who Was Ultimately The One Who Was Fired, Suit Says
Google is facing a lawsuit from one of its former directors, a New Jersey dad, alleging discrimination and retaliation from another director who allegedly harassed him at a company dinner in 2019. Ryan Olohan, 48, of Morris County, alleges in the suit he was fired from the massive company after...
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School downplays impact of warning letter on its accreditation
The state’s oldest medical school, in a warning issued more than a year ago, was told its accreditation could be in jeopardy absent “substantial improvement” in areas that include research opportunities, and clinical experiences. Rutgers University made the Liaison Committee on Medical Education concerns public last week,...
Ocean County Airport Project Lands On Schedule
OCEAN COUNTY – An apron rehabilitation project at the airport in Berkeley Township is complete and will provide a smoother and safer area for airplanes to prepare for take-off, and to store following landing. Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said, “the last apron...
County officials to pay $7.5 million local costs to pay for latest beach erosion replenishment
TOMS RIVER – It will cost the Jersey Shore $60 million for another round of beach replenishment after a series of coastal storms eroded large portions of the Army Corps of Engineers prior work. Now, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners has announced the county will pay for the $7.5 million balance needed for local funding. Under the plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pay $30 million, with the remaining $30 million coming from the state and local share. Initially, the commissioners were only going to fund 50% of the local costs. The post County officials to pay $7.5 million local costs to pay for latest beach erosion replenishment appeared first on Shore News Network.
County saves Jersey Shore woods as open space in $8.5M deal, killing plan to build houses
Nearly 32 acres of open land owned by the Catholic Church in Brick will be preserved and a plan to build dozens of houses on the site will be scrapped under a preliminary deal reached Wednesday, county officials said. The Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund Advisory Committee approved the...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Tyre Nichols protester vandalizes NYC patrol car
NEW YORK, NY – It was supposed to be a peaceful protest for Memphis native Tyre Nichols who was killed by police in Tennessee, but one New York City protester didn’t get the memo. In a video that has now gone viral, the protester jumped on top of a New York City police car and began smashing the window before jumping on the roof of the car. Another protester could be heard off-camera telling the other protesters to stop filming the incident. “No cameras,” she yelled. “Drop your cameras.” Another protester recommends the perp “get out of here” as a The post Tyre Nichols protester vandalizes NYC patrol car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0