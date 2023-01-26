Read full article on original website
9 Facts About Bull Terriers
It’s impossible not to have fun when you’re hanging out with this goofy breed.
7 Impressive Facts About the Flemish Giant Rabbit
Flemish giant rabbits can weigh 15 pounds on average (but often get even larger). Here are other facts you should know about these special creatures.
Here Are 20 of Your Cutest Cats, Horses and Other Pets
Last week we posted a photo gallery of your cute dogs and asked you to send in more photos, and we received an amazing response. So we posted a second cute dogs gallery. And you kept on sending in ridiculously cute photos! It was amazing to see, and you can view the results on our Pet Photos page.
petpress.net
9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever
Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
Adorable Cat Family and Their Five Kittens Taking a Nap Delights Internet
The presence of the father cat in this scenario is rare, as male cats rarely stay with the female and kittens.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Trapping Cat in Shower Delights Internet
"That poor dog had the look of relief that he won't be bothered for at least a little bit," commented one TikTok user.
Upworthy
25 hilariously memes about middle-class dads that are way too real
Dads are the unsung heroes of our lives. They perk up our moods and fill them with unbridled joy, TLC, and lots of laughs. Generally, parenting is a shared responsibility but fatherhood sets a new quotient in the books of how kids should be raised. From the pun-laden dad jokes to 'this is what I did back in my day', they seem to have everything that will tickle your funny bone. Perhaps, this is probably the only thing that all dads communally have in common, that is, humor. It is more like an obligation than something practiced because once you have kids running around the house in knickers, there is a limitation on edgy and racy jokes. But no matter what they say, their comedic timing is always impeccable and leaves you with a genuine snort.
Cat Surrendered to Shelter All Because He Was 'Too Affectionate'
Here's the worst reason to surrender a pet ever.Continue reading
A sweet video of a dog appearing on a family's doorstep and refusing to enter until it greets their little boy
The internet never ceases to amaze us with stories of love and compassion that abound throughout. One such story has recently come to light: a stray puppy appeared on a family’s doorstep and refused to come inside until he met their little boy.
Cat Has Back Door Face-Off with the Dog That's Just Too Funny
The cat clearly is in charge.Continue reading
German Shepherd's Reaction to Postman Splits Views: 'About To Explode'
"BRO THAT IS FEAR," said one TikTok user, while another believed the dog was just "overly excited."
Rescue Puppy's Unusual Way of Sitting on Couch Melts Hearts: 'I'm Crying'
The dog had been rescued as a puppy.
Dog's Reason for Pulling Owner into Grocery Store Every Day Melts Hearts
The viral TikTok video has racked up more than 250,000 likes, with one user commenting: "It's called a collection. your pup is a Collector."
katzenworld.co.uk
A Rusty-Spotted Cat – The Smallest Feline in the World
He may look like a kitten or even fit in the palm of your hand, but this little male is nearly fully grown. What he lacks in size he makes up for endearing. Young cats are born curious. It is how they learn about their world, even if it gets them into trouble. His eyes are six times more powerful than humans. His senses are sensitive to the slightest of movements and today from Review Tales, I wish to discuss “The rusty-spotted cat” and hope that you enjoy reading it.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
Pets of the Week: 1-28-23
Megamind is a super fun pup with a squishable face. he is a little silly, but loves endless cuddles and adventures. He should go to a home without cats or small dogs.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
Tears as 80lb Dog Reacts to Meeting Cat for First Time: 'Worried Eyebrows'
"His entire face is saying 'are you sure?' to everything you say," one user said.
