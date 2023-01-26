ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 20 of Your Cutest Cats, Horses and Other Pets

Last week we posted a photo gallery of your cute dogs and asked you to send in more photos, and we received an amazing response. So we posted a second cute dogs gallery. And you kept on sending in ridiculously cute photos! It was amazing to see, and you can view the results on our Pet Photos page.
petpress.net

9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever

Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
Upworthy

25 hilariously memes about middle-class dads that are way too real

Dads are the unsung heroes of our lives. They perk up our moods and fill them with unbridled joy, TLC, and lots of laughs. Generally, parenting is a shared responsibility but fatherhood sets a new quotient in the books of how kids should be raised. From the pun-laden dad jokes to 'this is what I did back in my day', they seem to have everything that will tickle your funny bone. Perhaps, this is probably the only thing that all dads communally have in common, that is, humor. It is more like an obligation than something practiced because once you have kids running around the house in knickers, there is a limitation on edgy and racy jokes. But no matter what they say, their comedic timing is always impeccable and leaves you with a genuine snort.
katzenworld.co.uk

A Rusty-Spotted Cat – The Smallest Feline in the World

He may look like a kitten or even fit in the palm of your hand, but this little male is nearly fully grown. What he lacks in size he makes up for endearing. Young cats are born curious. It is how they learn about their world, even if it gets them into trouble. His eyes are six times more powerful than humans. His senses are sensitive to the slightest of movements and today from Review Tales, I wish to discuss “The rusty-spotted cat” and hope that you enjoy reading it.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
WTHR

Pets of the Week: 1-28-23

Megamind is a super fun pup with a squishable face. he is a little silly, but loves endless cuddles and adventures. He should go to a home without cats or small dogs.
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!

Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
