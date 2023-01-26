Rising: January 26, 2023

Tulsi Gabbard SLAMS Pelosis After Paul DUMPED Google Stocks Before DOJ Lawsuit

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on Sen. Josh Hawley’s ‘Pelosi Act.’

Briahna Joy Gray: RICH ELITES are waging a class war against YOU

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that corporate and political elites are leading a class war against the public.

Adam Schiff WHINES after Facebook reinstates Donald Trump’s accounts: ‘INEXPLICABLE’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that the social media accounts of former President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram.

Idaho Murders Update: Exclusive interview with Xana Kernodle’s mother

Senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on the updates surrounding the Idaho student murders.

Newsmax REMOVED from DirecTV; Did Democrats PRESSURE cable providers to SILENCE the right?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss DirecTV’s removal of Newsmax from their channel line up.

Joe Rogan SLAMS ‘Propaganda’ media coverage of Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protests: They’re NOT ‘peaceful’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s comments on the recent ‘Cop City’ riots in Atlanta, Georgia.

NYC subway crime up 30 PERCENT from 2022, Eric Adams SLAMS media: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement that he will be implementing a new program for news delivery to New Yorkers.

Project Veritas NEW VIDEO: Alleged Pfizer scientist CAUGHT describing mutating viruses for PROFIT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new clip from Project Veritas reportedly involving a Pfizer executive.

Elon Musk CLAPS BACK at Modi censorship criticism, Glenn Greenwald DEFENDS CEO: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s caving to the Indian government in their effort to stop various social media outlets from allowing a new documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be spread.

