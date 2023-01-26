ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rising: January 26, 2023

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PstXz_0kS7uRb200

Tulsi Gabbard SLAMS Pelosis After Paul DUMPED Google Stocks Before DOJ Lawsuit

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on Sen. Josh Hawley’s ‘Pelosi Act.’

Briahna Joy Gray: RICH ELITES are waging a class war against YOU

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that corporate and political elites are leading a class war against the public.

Adam Schiff WHINES after Facebook reinstates Donald Trump’s accounts: ‘INEXPLICABLE’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that the social media accounts of former President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram.

Idaho Murders Update: Exclusive interview with Xana Kernodle’s mother

Senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on the updates surrounding the Idaho student murders.

Newsmax REMOVED from DirecTV; Did Democrats PRESSURE cable providers to SILENCE the right?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss DirecTV’s removal of Newsmax from their channel line up.

Joe Rogan SLAMS ‘Propaganda’ media coverage of Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protests: They’re NOT ‘peaceful’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s comments on the recent ‘Cop City’ riots in Atlanta, Georgia.

NYC subway crime up 30 PERCENT from 2022, Eric Adams SLAMS media: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement that he will be implementing a new program for news delivery to New Yorkers.

Project Veritas NEW VIDEO: Alleged Pfizer scientist CAUGHT describing mutating viruses for PROFIT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new clip from Project Veritas reportedly involving a Pfizer executive.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age. Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.

Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Elon Musk CLAPS BACK at Modi censorship criticism, Glenn Greenwald DEFENDS CEO: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s caving to the Indian government in their effort to stop various social media outlets from allowing a new documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be spread.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
The Hill

US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025

A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
The Hill

Federal prosecutors discussed charges for Trump in Stormy Daniels case after he left office: book

Federal prosecutors discussed charging former President Trump with campaign finance violations once he left office before ultimately deciding against it, according to a new book from a CNN legal analyst.  In the book entitled “Untouchable,” Elie Honig writes that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York gained a significant amount of evidence when they…
NEW YORK STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump is Back on the War Path Against Women.

Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form, Trump is now feuding with TV personality Jessica Tarlov, of Fox’s news show The Five. On Truth Social Trump writes, “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Pence, more Biden documents found; McCarthy continues bid to oust 3 Dems from committees

The discovery of additional classified documents at the residences of President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence and efforts from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to remove three Democrats from certain House committees will likely dominate this week’s Sunday shows circuit.  The saga of classified documents found at the residences and offices of Biden…
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Federal judge blocks California misinformation law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.”  A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DirecTV dropping Newsmax: Just business or political bias?

DirecTV’s decision this week to drop Newsmax is the latest blow to a handful of conservative media outlets that have sought to carve out a space for themselves in the wake of former President Trump’s election loss in 2020.  While the far-right ecosystem has exploded over the decision, with figures including Trump accusing DirecTV of…
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Biden gets set to lean into economy in 2024

President Biden is expected to lean into an economic message as he and his campaign team conduct a soft launch of his reelection campaign in the coming weeks, sources familiar with his plans say.   A strong report on the economy this week that showed the nation is adding jobs even as inflation cools is stoking…
The Hill

The Hill

