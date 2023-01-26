ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home

The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The two individuals who...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US and French forces seized Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen

The US Navy assisted the French military in seizing thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition that were heading to Yemen from Iran in January, the US military confirmed on Wednesday. The seizure in the Gulf of Oman occurred on January 15, according to 5th Fleet...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hong Kong is criminalizing CBD as a 'dangerous drug' alongside heroin

Two years ago, cannabidiol was booming in Hong Kong. The compound, known as CBD, was popping up in cafes, restaurants and stores, with businesses eager to join an exciting new market already well-established in countries around the world. That all came to an end on Wednesday, when CBD was criminalized...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Watchdog says federal government gave $5.4 billion in Covid aid to small businesses with 'questionable' Social Security numbers

The federal government gave $5.4 billion in Covid-19 aid to small businesses with "questionable" Social Security numbers, according to a report released by a watchdog overseeing pandemic aid. The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) issued a fraud alert Monday identifying nearly 70,000 questionable Social Security numbers used to obtain pandemic...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NY attorney general asks judge to sanction Trumps and their attorneys

The New York attorney general's office is asking a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump, his adult children and their attorneys after taking issue with their legal responses to the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed last year. Last week, attorneys for Trump and the other defendants filed "verified answers"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged in 'Rust' shooting

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney's office told CNN Tuesday. The charges against Baldwin and the set's armorer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, include two counts of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans slam Biden's handling of the US-Mexico border in first congressional hearing

Republican lawmakers slammed President Joe Biden's border policies on Wednesday and laid the groundwork for an impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the first of a series of hearings on immigration since seizing control of the House. Over the course of Biden's presidency, Republicans have repeatedly criticized...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy