BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO