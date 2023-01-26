Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
Addison Independent
UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
West Mountain to open trails for free skiing
West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The skiii area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.
ehshive.com
Behind the Scenes of the EHS Cafeteria
If you get school lunch, have you ever thought about how it got to your plate? You may be surprised when you find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Essex High School cafeteria. Scott Fay is the Director of Child Nutrition in the Essex Westford School District...
mynbc5.com
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
Addison Independent
Lincoln news for Jan. 26
Due to overwhelming demand, the library will be offering another showing of “A People’s Safari to Amazing Kruger Slideshow” by Dale and Lucinda Cockrell on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
WCAX
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
Addison Independent
Middlebury noise law enacted
The Middlebury selectboard on Tuesday unanimously approved changes to the town’s noise ordinance that will require loud revelers to tone down their activities two hours earlier on Friday and Saturday nights. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Addison Independent
Cornwall woman appointed to ACSD board
The Addison Central School District Board on Tuesday picked Ellen Whelan-Wuest to temporarily fill the Cornwall spot on the panel recently vacated by incumbent Peter Conlon. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Haymaker Bun Company of Middlebury is among the first-ever nominees for outstanding bakery, a new category. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists.
WCAX
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
vtcynic.com
Mayor, progressives differ on plans to curtail Burlington crime uptick
A new public safety plan, released by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Jan. 12, outlines the steps being taken in order to address a historic number of homicides in Burlington in 2022. The mayor’s plan focuses on preventing gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continuing to implement policing reforms and rebuilding...
mountaintimes.info
Game wardens investigate bald eagle shot in Ludlow
Game wardens are investigating a bald eagle that was shot and killed on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. “All I can tell you right now is that it is an active investigation,” said Sgt. Carey Timothy on Jan. 24, decling to say more. A conviction results in $1,222 in fines...
Addison Independent
Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner
Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Police: Vermont woman, 76, froze to death after fall
The woman's body was found outside her Bennington County home early Saturday.
glensfallschronicle.com
Townhome plan advances for former Mead’s Nursery
Two years ago, when Dick Mead was still living, Foothills Builders LLC signed a contract to purchase the former Mead’s Nursery property on the 11 acres that stretches from Ridge Road to Meadow Brook Road just below Quaker Road in Queensbury. Now the project, which envisions as many as...
Comments / 0