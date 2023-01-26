Read full article on original website
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
Video shows Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with law enforcement on night of murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Video that was presented as an evidence exhibit in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Friday reveals the first interview between Alex Murdaugh and law enforcement on the night both Paul and Margaret were murdered at the family’s Colleton County property. The interview was conducted inside a car driven by South […]
Six witnesses testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony began Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 3 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations Six witnesses were called to the […]
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
CCSO: One arrested for shooting man during confrontation on Johns Island Thursday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Johns Island that left one person injured. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Solom Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officials said one person had suffered […]
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy. Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base. Charleston County deputies responded at...
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman...
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
