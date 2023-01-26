Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Sharon Elementary School closed on Friday to address rodents in school
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In a statement released today, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced that Sharon Elementary School will be closed on Friday, January 27 due to an issue with rodents being spotted in the building. The school district is taking this action to protect the health and...
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
WSET
Roanoke police welcomes the newest class of police recruits
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department welcomed its newest class of police recruits on Friday. The ten Roanoke police recruits in Class 85 experienced "Day Zero" which is their first step of a 27-week long journey to become a Roanoke Police Officer, police said. Police also said...
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
WSET
'We want you to be successful:' Project Imagine honors 5 new graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, five teenagers were recognized for their achievement in completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community initiative that aims to steer at-risk youth away from gang involvement and towards positive life goals such as completing their education and securing employment.
WSET
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
WSET
Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
WSET
Another Sunday; another shot at passing showers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Depending on when you're reading this, you may still be on the drier side - regardless, chances are that, eventually, you will be partaking in the next round of rain. Sunday will start dry, but it will end cloudy, cool, and a little wet. If...
WSET
Traffic alert: 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road shut down due to accident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there is an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road is shut down due to this accident. "Please avoid the area," Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said. ABC13 is reaching out...
WSET
GALLERY: Roanoke Fire-EMS Station foster dog gets adopted
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Dept. announced that their first Fire Station Foster dog, Caiden, has officially been adopted!. Caiden has found his forever home with Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Rice, who is a member of the department's staff. Caiden spent the morning at the department's administrative office, where...
WSET
Buena Vista Public Schools locked down after robbery nearby
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Buena Vista Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of West 4th Street. According to their report, three male suspects broke into a house with the intent to steal, then ran away on foot. To ensure the...
WSET
Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts ribbon cutting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, look no further than Nothing Bundt Cakes. The shop held its ribbon cutting on Friday, to kick off its opening weekend on Route 221 in Lynchburg. This location is owned by Saga and Dean Morse. Their...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29. 14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown. A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools had lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat...
WSET
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office responds to gun reported at Benjamin Franklin Middle School
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced they assisted Benjamin Franklin Middle School administration with a potential threat on campus. According to the sheriff's office, a student at the school yelled that someone had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer and...
WSET
Weekend starts mild and dry; ends cold and wet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning is chilly, but that will be short-lived as southwest winds will help us warm up Saturday afternoon!. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend by far! Lots of sunshine. Not much of a breeze and mild temperatures to boot.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
WSET
Liberty University files motion to dismiss former employee's 'whistle-blower' lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Liberty University filed a motion through the Lynchburg Circuit Court to dismiss a former employee's lawsuit in its entirety. In November, Dr. John Markley, a former Administrator at LU, filed a lawsuit alleging he witnessed improper activities that would go against federal law. LU has refuted these claims.
WSET
Consequences teen suspect could face after allegedly threatening E.C. Glass principal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening phone call to E.C. Glass High School on Wednesday, ABC13 looked into the consequences the teenager could be facing. According to Lynchburg Police, he is charged with the use of profane, threatening, or indecent...
WSET
Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
WSET
Altavista police seeking to identify individuals in regards to a theft
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Police said they are trying to identify these two individuals in regards to a theft that occurred on Wednesday. If you have any information on these individuals police are asking you to contact them at...
Comments / 0