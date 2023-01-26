ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke police welcomes the newest class of police recruits

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department welcomed its newest class of police recruits on Friday. The ten Roanoke police recruits in Class 85 experienced "Day Zero" which is their first step of a 27-week long journey to become a Roanoke Police Officer, police said. Police also said...
ROANOKE, VA
'We want you to be successful:' Project Imagine honors 5 new graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, five teenagers were recognized for their achievement in completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community initiative that aims to steer at-risk youth away from gang involvement and towards positive life goals such as completing their education and securing employment.
DANVILLE, VA
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
ROANOKE, VA
Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
BEDFORD, VA
Another Sunday; another shot at passing showers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Depending on when you're reading this, you may still be on the drier side - regardless, chances are that, eventually, you will be partaking in the next round of rain. Sunday will start dry, but it will end cloudy, cool, and a little wet. If...
LYNCHBURG, VA
GALLERY: Roanoke Fire-EMS Station foster dog gets adopted

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Dept. announced that their first Fire Station Foster dog, Caiden, has officially been adopted!. Caiden has found his forever home with Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Rice, who is a member of the department's staff. Caiden spent the morning at the department's administrative office, where...
ROANOKE, VA
Buena Vista Public Schools locked down after robbery nearby

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Buena Vista Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of West 4th Street. According to their report, three male suspects broke into a house with the intent to steal, then ran away on foot. To ensure the...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts ribbon cutting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, look no further than Nothing Bundt Cakes. The shop held its ribbon cutting on Friday, to kick off its opening weekend on Route 221 in Lynchburg. This location is owned by Saga and Dean Morse. Their...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Weekend starts mild and dry; ends cold and wet

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning is chilly, but that will be short-lived as southwest winds will help us warm up Saturday afternoon!. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend by far! Lots of sunshine. Not much of a breeze and mild temperatures to boot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
LYNCHBURG, VA

