We've Actually Seen Greg Yates Actor Dallas Roberts In The Law & Order Universe Many Times Before
The "Law & Order" and "One Chicago" franchises aren't known for presenting larger-than-life villains, but Greg Yates (Dallas Roberts) -– a character originally brought in for the 2015 crossover between "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" – is an exception. Yates is considered to be one of the show's big, scary villains thanks to his smarts, charm, and intelligence, which often puts him a step or two ahead of the police.
The Criminal Minds Cast Made It Easy For A.J. Cook When She Joined In Season 1
"Criminal Minds" began its epic 15-year CBS run back in 2005, but one key cast member did not appear in the very first episode. "Final Destination 2" actress A.J. Cook had just finished a run on the cult-favorite FOX series "Tru Calling" before joining "Criminal Minds" in Episode 2. Despite leaving the show in Season 5, she returned during Season 6 and stayed with the series until it ended in 2020. She returned in 2022 for the Paramount+ reboot, "Criminal Minds: Evolution."
Who Plays Eamon Murphy On Law & Order: Organized Crime?
Many viewers of the recent "Law & Order: Organized Crime" episode "Partners in Crime" took notice of menacing crime boss Eamon Murphy, who not only orders bothersome individuals to be killed, but who isn't above murdering a detective himself with a sharp implement if the situation calls for it. The...
Star Trek's Karl Urban Honored DeForest Kelley Despite Being Free To Make Bones His Own
Lengthy, trailblazing space exploration missions require medical officers who are as gruff and tough as the extreme environments they face – and the strange ailments they'll have to treat. One of the best examples of such combative space medics is Dr. Leonard. H. "Bones" McCoy, one of the key officers aboard U.S.S. Enterprise. DeForest Kelley's catchphrase-spewing character is a core part of the show's allure as the passionate yin to first officer Spock's cool, calculated yang.
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses The Deeper Meaning Behind Her New Show Wolf Pack
Having toplined several series during her career, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows quality when she sees it. Her latest outing, "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+, sees her playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who finds herself caught up in a huge supernatural mess when a wildfire that decimates a California forest stirs up some supernatural creatures. Among those creatures are werewolves who take a bite out of teens Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), making them part of the pack. She also has to cope with fraternal twin werewolf teens Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) who have been raised by a human forest ranger named Garrett (Rodrigo Santoro). Into the middle of the show's mixture of teen angst and romance falls some very dangerous threats that may impact werewolf society forever.
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Crushes Star Wars: The Force Awakens At The Box Office
The Force is no longer as strong as it once was. The first installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "The Force Awakens" grossed over $2 billion following its 2015 release, making it the third-highest-grossing film ever before "Avengers: End Game" premiered in 2019 (via Box Office Mojo). Now, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" — which is already a $2 billion smash hit and counting — just cruised past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the all-time global box office, officially becoming one the top four highest-grossing movies in Hollywood ever. Next up on the record list? Cameron's 1997 classic "Titanic," which the "Avatar" sequel is also expected to surpass.
Record Of Ragnarok Fans Are Pleasantly Surprised By The CGI Quality In Season 2
Netflix has long been a viable source of anime — showcasing both emerging and established titles. "Record of Ragnarok" represents another push by the service to license exclusive manga adaptations. The source material, from writers Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, is a relative newcomer to the market — first publishing in 2017. Establishing it as an anime this early in the story's run puts the property at an advantage over long-running titles that can be intimidating to those new to the medium.
Why You Won't See Amy Jo Johnson In The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion Special
Fans of the original action-packed "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series will get to see their some of their favorite stars reunite this spring on Netflix. On April 19, six retired rangers will morph once again to save the world from the forces of evil. Surprisingly, we'll even see another Green Ranger after the death of Jason David Frank.
M. Night Shyamalan Explains The Desperation Of The Church Of The Lesser Saints In Servant's Final Season - Exclusive
With the 4th and final season of "Servant" now here, fans will finally be able to discover the resolution of the war between Leanne and the Church of the Lesser Saints. Leanne, now on a dark journey to claim her power, has never been so in command of her capabilities or so intoxicated by them. The season wastes no time setting the stage, with the very first episode showcasing the confrontation between the two forces. The Church finds itself easily outmatched despite strength in numbers, and Leanne sends them home with their rhetorical tails between their legs. As they're determined not to give up, it's guaranteed that we won't see the last of them.
Elisabeth Shue's Dream Storyline For CSI's Julie Finlay Involves A Series Of Sporting Events
By the late 2000s and into the early 2010s, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" was running like a well-oiled machine. It had become one of the top titles in the crime procedural genre, with the accolades, recognition, and fans to prove it. At the same time, the series was by no means above or averse to making occasional changes, especially when it came to the cast. Change can be a good thing, after all, and with Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) no longer at the forefront, there was room for a new addition to the cast list.
Russell T. Davies Envisions Doctor Who Expanding Its Universe Like Star Trek
The universe of "Doctor Who" — which spans not only more than half a century of television, but multiple spin-offs, novels, and games — is already pretty expansive. However, Russell T. Davies, the British TV auteur who is set to return to the Who-niverse for the show's upcoming 60th anniversary specials (which will reportedly feature beloved Time Lord and Companion David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor eventually boards the TARDIS in the new season next year), has a vision that goes far beyond the franchise's present boundaries.
NCIS Scenes Acted So Badly We Can't Forget Them
The police procedural "NCIS" is one of the most popular franchises and longest-running scripted shows in broadcast television history. With 20 seasons and counting, "NCIS" continues to deliver the drama and excitement that drew audiences in from the very beginning. One important aspect that keeps a series running for this long is its ensemble cast, and "NCIS" has one of the most recognizable. Even as characters come and go and new ones are introduced, loyal fans continue to stick around and show love for a series that's been a part of their lives for years.
Emilia Clarke's Mind Was Blown By The Experience Of Making Marvel's Secret Invasion
Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive 2023, starting the year strong with Angela Bassett scoring the MCU's first Oscar nomination. Outside of awards season, the MCU officially enters Phase 5 with the release of numerous movies and TV shows on the horizon. One of the most anticipated projects...
James Cameron Implemented A Strict Vegan Diet For Everyone On The Set Of Avatar
They say to practice what you preach, which was the exact mindset of director James Cameron when helming his "Avatar" movies. The world was introduced to Cameron's fantastical epic in 2009, where the first "Avatar" roped in audiences thanks to its grand-scaled world and groundbreaking 3D and motion capture technology. But the $2 billion blockbuster came a story that, at its core, expressed a need for us to protect and love the world we live in. Is it subtle? Absolutely not. But whether you see the film's environmental message as corny as Captain Planet or containing something of meaning, there's no denying where Cameron aims for the audiences' sympathy to lie.
Tony Hawk Admits That's Really Him Skating On A Children's Show In The Early 1980s
When it comes to extreme sports, few names are as recognizable as that of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. Aside from being one of the most accomplished and respected athletes of the sport and a standout performer at the X Games, Hawk also rose to prominence after signing a deal to have his name and likeness used in the smash hit video game, "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater."
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Fans Are Hoping For A Black Adam Cameo Following The Second Trailer Release
Warner Bros. has unveiled the second trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which has some fans pining for a future that might have been. Even in the aftermath of Dwayne Johnson's tense relationship with DC and Warner Bros. over the box office performance of "Black Adam" and the future of his character and Henry Cavill's Superman (per Variety and Yahoo! Entertainment), audiences held out hope that everyone could play nice for at least one more film. Unfortunately for these fans, a "Black Adam" sequel is on the rocks, and chances are slim that he will have a cameo alongside Zachary Levi's Shazam!
