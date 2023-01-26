With the 4th and final season of "Servant" now here, fans will finally be able to discover the resolution of the war between Leanne and the Church of the Lesser Saints. Leanne, now on a dark journey to claim her power, has never been so in command of her capabilities or so intoxicated by them. The season wastes no time setting the stage, with the very first episode showcasing the confrontation between the two forces. The Church finds itself easily outmatched despite strength in numbers, and Leanne sends them home with their rhetorical tails between their legs. As they're determined not to give up, it's guaranteed that we won't see the last of them.

