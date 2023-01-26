ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

You Know Who Could Replace Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’? Literally Any Man at a Bar

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBaop_0kS7tf2X00

So far, the backlash against Justin Roiland has been swift following his domestic abuse charges. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery, Squanch Games, Hulu, and 20th TV Animation all announced in no uncertain terms they have cut ties with the former Rick and Morty co-creator. Surprisingly for this notoriously toxic fandom, few people have run to Roiland’s defense. Well, few people who aren’t named Elon Musk.

Instead, of ill-placed support, Rick and Morty fans have been ruminating over one central question: Who’s going to voice Rick and Morty now? Roiland wasn’t just a co-creator and executive producer of the show; he also voiced its two main characters, as well many secondary characters. That’s certainly the most important question right now, not the extent of Roiland’s crimes or his history of creepy behavior with women and underage girls coming to light. Casting: that’s what people are talking about. Not real life trauma — casting! CASTING.

Anyway, it’s tempting to think that Rick and Morty needs Justin Roiland, if only for his voice. That is a lie. By its very nature, this show has established that is absolutely not the case, but here’s who we think could handle the job.

Michael Cusack

Cusack taking over the roles makes a shocking amount of sense because he’s done it before. The Australian animator, voice actor, and showrunner played a version of Rick and Morty in “Bushworld Adventures,” a short that served as Adult Swim’s 2018 April Fool’s Day prank. The pros? We already know what Cusack’s Rick and Morty sound like, and they are a lot more aggressive and vulgar than the original characters, for whatever that’s worth. The cons? There’s no way Cusack has time to do this. Between Smiling Friends, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, and now Koala Man, the man is now heading and starring in three different series.

H. Jon Benjamin

This has been a pretty popular suggestion on r/RickandMorty. Benjamin already stars in two of the biggest animated shows around thanks to Bob’s Burgers and Archer. Why not make it three? The funniest part about this suggestion is that Benjamin is the rare voice actor who never actually changes his voice. You have H. Jon Benjamin saying a line, and that’s it. While that would be fun for a couple of one-off episodes, it may get confusing after a while. Also, the man is busy. You can’t single-handedly carry the adult animation industry without needing a break,

Sean Kelly, or Another TikTok Bro

Want to see a new level of hell? Search “Rick and Morty impression” on TikTok. The app is drowning in three-minute videos of guys burping into their cameras, and it’s about to become some poor casting director’s worst nightmare. Most of these creators are as cringe as they come, but there’s one who’s not — Sean Kelly. He’s been publicly workshopping his Morty and Rick impressions since January of 2021. And you know what? He’s got it down. If Rick and Morty wanted to hire someone who sounded exactly like Roiland, he would be a good option.

But then there’s…

Literally Any Man at Any Bar

Have you met a man in 2023? If he’s in his 20s or 30s, there’s a 99 percent chance he has a Rick and Morty impression. That’s just a thing that happens in the world now. They all presumably practice them in the shower, and they’re all so eager to show them off. Sometimes I lie to strangers about watching the show because I’m not in the mood to have a man burp in my face then proudly grin at me. You see how prevalent this is? I’ve developed a strategy specifically for these guys. I’m sure at least of few of this show’s millions of fans have a decent impression and have also taken an improv class.

And of course there’s also…

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Anyone, Anywhere

There are a ton of reasons why wondering who will replace Justin Roiland is a dumb question. But the biggest reason is baked into the DNA of this show: anything can happen in any multiverse. Do Rick and Morty suddenly sound completely different? Oh no, Rick had a voice changer ray and now it’s broken. Or the series has switched to focus on a new Rick and Morty. Or the show’s going to gaslight us into thinking their voices never changed, like what South Park did with Tolkien. Anything is possible. Hell, the series could get Kristen Schaal to voice both parts, and that could be explained away in less than a minute.

Adult Swim has already confirmed that Rick and Morty will be moving on without Roiland. The stellar team around this show knows they have a problem, and they’re going to figure it out in a way that’s going to be unexpected, insightful, and, above all else, funny. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that Justin Roiland was in any way vital to this show because of his voice acting. Rick and Morty has written itself out of trickier situations before. This one is easy.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788.

Tags

Adult Swim

justin roiland

Rick and Morty

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com

Amid ‘Rick and Morty’ Justin Roiland misconduct allegations some recall why Dan Harmon left Twitter in 2018

Revelations and claims about Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland have rocked the once-zealous fanbase to the core and left many speculating whether or not the series can survive the multiple allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior of its creator and showrunner. And now the new shadow of misconduct, not to mention the conversations being had about Roiland online are also causing show co-creator Dan Harmon‘s own history of misconduct to re-emerge and have many wondering exactly why Harmon left the Twitter platform nearly five years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show

The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dan Harmon eerily foreshadowed Justin Roiland’s downfall over five years ago

As Adult Swim and the huge Rick and Morty fanbase struggle to micro-manage the controversy surrounding Justin Roiland and the domestic violence allegations leveled against him, the internet finds an old interview of his creative partner Dan Harmon foreshadowing his downfall by warning people that your heroes aren’t who you think they are.
bleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Writer Clues Us In on Reason for Justin Roiland Silence

Wondering why no one's commenting on the record about Justin Roiland? A Rick and Morty Season 6 writer might've clued us in on the reason. The reaction to the news from earlier this month that Justin Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury & one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit has been pretty swift, considering how some companies have dragged their feet in past instances. First up, Adult Swim partied ways with the Rick and Morty co-creator (but with the adult animated series continuing). Following that, we learned that Roiland resigned from his video game company, Squanch Games. And then Hulu & 20th TV Animation released a statement saying that they had ended their association with Roiland, meaning his name will be dropped from Solar Opposites and the recently-debuted Koala Man moving forward.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘Night Court’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Night Court’ Will There Be on NBC?

Night Court is back in session. After a 30-year break, the beloved NBC comedy is back on the air and ready to make audiences laugh. The new series stars Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Anderson’s character from the original series. She’s trying to fill her father’s old role as the peacemaker and arbitrator in one of the kookiest courts around — because just like in the ’80s, NYC still gets super weird overnight. Fortunately the new Judge Stone isn’t in it alone. She has a lovable cast of professionals, weirdos, and professional weirdos helping her...
Deadline

‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More

Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Decider.com

Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?

Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
People

Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis

From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Fans Outraged By 'Out Of Pocket' 'Family Guy' Joke

Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
AOL Corp

Adult Swim fires 'Rick and Morty' co-creator and star Justin Roiland over domestic violence charges; show will go on

1/25/2023 UPDATE: Justin Roiland also has been cut from Hulu's animated series Solar Opposites, which he co-created, stars in and produced, as well as Koala Man, on which he was an executive producer and voice actor. 20th Television Animation, which produces both shows, previously had a deal with him, but that's off. In a joint statement, Hulu and 20th Television Animation tell Yahoo Entertainment, "We have ended our association with Justin Roiland." Both shows are expected to continue.
Variety

Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series at HBO

HBO is developing the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny” into a limited series. Maya Erskine creates and writes the series, and will star opposite Nicole Kidman. Both also serve as executive producers for the project, which comes from Legendary Entertainment along with HBO. Published in 2016, “The Perfect Nanny” was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012. In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the...
Decider.com

When Does ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ Premiere on Netflix?

The jury selection for Alex Murdaugh‘s high-profile murder trial began earlier this week. The disbarred lawyer has been charged with killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, after the two were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in South Carolina’s Low Country. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, a three-episode docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, debuts this February on Netflix. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the upcoming documentary explores the unraveling of the once-prominent Murdaugh legacy as a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups are brought to light. Netflix’s docuseries...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KXAN

Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Android Authority

The 20 best TV shows on Freevee to binge watch

Find some old classic shows to binge or some new and exclusive favorite series. Amazon Freevee is not just the place to watch movies for free you can’t find on its sister paid service Amazon Prime Video. It’s also the place to binge-watch some great television series as well. But what are the best TV shows on Freevee? The free streaming service has a pretty solid library of titles, ranging from classics of the 1960s to more modern shows.
Decider.com

Decider.com

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy