You Know Who Could Replace Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’? Literally Any Man at a Bar

So far, the backlash against Justin Roiland has been swift following his domestic abuse charges. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery, Squanch Games, Hulu, and 20th TV Animation all announced in no uncertain terms they have cut ties with the former Rick and Morty co-creator. Surprisingly for this notoriously toxic fandom, few people have run to Roiland’s defense. Well, few people who aren’t named Elon Musk.

Instead, of ill-placed support, Rick and Morty fans have been ruminating over one central question: Who’s going to voice Rick and Morty now? Roiland wasn’t just a co-creator and executive producer of the show; he also voiced its two main characters, as well many secondary characters. That’s certainly the most important question right now, not the extent of Roiland’s crimes or his history of creepy behavior with women and underage girls coming to light. Casting: that’s what people are talking about. Not real life trauma — casting! CASTING.

Anyway, it’s tempting to think that Rick and Morty needs Justin Roiland, if only for his voice. That is a lie. By its very nature, this show has established that is absolutely not the case, but here’s who we think could handle the job.

Michael Cusack

Cusack taking over the roles makes a shocking amount of sense because he’s done it before. The Australian animator, voice actor, and showrunner played a version of Rick and Morty in “Bushworld Adventures,” a short that served as Adult Swim’s 2018 April Fool’s Day prank. The pros? We already know what Cusack’s Rick and Morty sound like, and they are a lot more aggressive and vulgar than the original characters, for whatever that’s worth. The cons? There’s no way Cusack has time to do this. Between Smiling Friends, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, and now Koala Man, the man is now heading and starring in three different series.

H. Jon Benjamin

This has been a pretty popular suggestion on r/RickandMorty. Benjamin already stars in two of the biggest animated shows around thanks to Bob’s Burgers and Archer. Why not make it three? The funniest part about this suggestion is that Benjamin is the rare voice actor who never actually changes his voice. You have H. Jon Benjamin saying a line, and that’s it. While that would be fun for a couple of one-off episodes, it may get confusing after a while. Also, the man is busy. You can’t single-handedly carry the adult animation industry without needing a break,

Sean Kelly, or Another TikTok Bro

Want to see a new level of hell? Search “Rick and Morty impression” on TikTok. The app is drowning in three-minute videos of guys burping into their cameras, and it’s about to become some poor casting director’s worst nightmare. Most of these creators are as cringe as they come, but there’s one who’s not — Sean Kelly. He’s been publicly workshopping his Morty and Rick impressions since January of 2021. And you know what? He’s got it down. If Rick and Morty wanted to hire someone who sounded exactly like Roiland, he would be a good option.

But then there’s…

Literally Any Man at Any Bar

Have you met a man in 2023? If he’s in his 20s or 30s, there’s a 99 percent chance he has a Rick and Morty impression. That’s just a thing that happens in the world now. They all presumably practice them in the shower, and they’re all so eager to show them off. Sometimes I lie to strangers about watching the show because I’m not in the mood to have a man burp in my face then proudly grin at me. You see how prevalent this is? I’ve developed a strategy specifically for these guys. I’m sure at least of few of this show’s millions of fans have a decent impression and have also taken an improv class.

And of course there’s also…

Anyone, Anywhere

There are a ton of reasons why wondering who will replace Justin Roiland is a dumb question. But the biggest reason is baked into the DNA of this show: anything can happen in any multiverse. Do Rick and Morty suddenly sound completely different? Oh no, Rick had a voice changer ray and now it’s broken. Or the series has switched to focus on a new Rick and Morty. Or the show’s going to gaslight us into thinking their voices never changed, like what South Park did with Tolkien. Anything is possible. Hell, the series could get Kristen Schaal to voice both parts, and that could be explained away in less than a minute.

Adult Swim has already confirmed that Rick and Morty will be moving on without Roiland. The stellar team around this show knows they have a problem, and they’re going to figure it out in a way that’s going to be unexpected, insightful, and, above all else, funny. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that Justin Roiland was in any way vital to this show because of his voice acting. Rick and Morty has written itself out of trickier situations before. This one is easy.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788.

