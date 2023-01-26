Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Fair Haven boys basketball overcomes tough test against Hartford
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — It's been a magical season for Fair Haven boys basketball, and the Slaters' fantastic play on the court hasn't been stopped this season. Despite facing a tough test against a one-loss Hartford squad, Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey helped carry his team to a 58-49 win thanks to a 21-point effort.
Addison Independent
Kellie Thomas wins martial arts award
MIDDLEBURY — TaeKwonDo Master Kellie Thomas of Middlebury recently won a national award for operating a welcoming school teaching the martial art. At Whistlekick Never Settle Awards Banquet in Keene., N.H., in November, four different awards were given and the top three nominees were recognized. These awards were presented jointly by MartialJournal.com, an online magazine, and Whistlekick, a Moretown, Vt., martial arts company that supplies martial arts equipment, hosts a martial arts podcast and plans various martial arts events throughout the country.
Addison Independent
UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
WCAX
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
ehshive.com
Behind the Scenes of the EHS Cafeteria
If you get school lunch, have you ever thought about how it got to your plate? You may be surprised when you find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Essex High School cafeteria. Scott Fay is the Director of Child Nutrition in the Essex Westford School District...
mynbc5.com
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
Addison Independent
Lincoln news for Jan. 26
Due to overwhelming demand, the library will be offering another showing of “A People’s Safari to Amazing Kruger Slideshow” by Dale and Lucinda Cockrell on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
WCAX
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Addison Independent
Cornwall woman appointed to ACSD board
The Addison Central School District Board on Tuesday picked Ellen Whelan-Wuest to temporarily fill the Cornwall spot on the panel recently vacated by incumbent Peter Conlon. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
Middlebury noise law enacted
The Middlebury selectboard on Tuesday unanimously approved changes to the town’s noise ordinance that will require loud revelers to tone down their activities two hours earlier on Friday and Saturday nights. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
mynbc5.com
VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
Addison Independent
Student’s company helps with odd jobs
Ben Lash’s odd jobs company connects students looking for part-time work with community members in need of help with everyday tasks like yardwork or furniture assembly. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
vtcynic.com
Mayor, progressives differ on plans to curtail Burlington crime uptick
A new public safety plan, released by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Jan. 12, outlines the steps being taken in order to address a historic number of homicides in Burlington in 2022. The mayor’s plan focuses on preventing gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continuing to implement policing reforms and rebuilding...
Addison Independent
Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner
Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Addison Independent
ACSD picks consultant for superintendent search
The Addison Central School District (ACSD) board has decided to contract with McPherson & Jacobson LLC of Omaha, Neb., to assist in its search for a new superintendent. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
tourcounsel.com
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
WCAX
Region ramps up for next winter storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
Comments / 0