Silicon Valley
Is California’s Middle Class Tax Refund taxable by Uncle Sam?
The saga of California’s inflation refund is coming to a close even as qualified taxpayers wait for their payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said last fall that the state would distribute the one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payments between late October and mid-January. The payments, which range from $200 to $1,050, are aimed at taxpayers who earn less than $500,000.
Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?
A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
CNET
California Residents: What to Do if You Didn't Get Your Middle Class Tax Refund
Last fall, California began issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds, one-time payments designed to ease the bite of inflation. As of Jan. 13, more than 16 million direct deposits and money cards were issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But as many as 1.4 million eligible residents have yet to...
spectrumnews1.com
Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April
LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
Fast-food workers may see $22 per hour wages, McDonald's president who was paid $7.4 million last year is against it
Highly compensated McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger, calls a proposal to increase California fast-food workers' pay to $22 an hour "costly and job-destroying." He has criticized lawmakers in an open letter for passing the fast-food law, citing it will be "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state, if they are mandated to pay such a high wage to workers.
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in California provide financial aid; How to be eligible?
The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) has several homebuyer assistance programs that can help them get low-interest loans to purchase their first homes. The down payment and closing costs may be covered by these programs, which may allow you to borrow up to 105% of the home’s value. California...
Update on Stimulus Check 2023: Which States Have Them and How to Get Money
The Internal Revenue Service announced late in 2022 that many taxpayers might still get stimulus payments in 2023 or at the very least a rebate on prior years' tax returns. This includes around 25 million Californians who may be eligible. People in six other states may also be eligible.
Some in California could get monthly health care for $10
CALIFORNIA, USA — Some people could be be paying $10 or less on their monthly health care plan if they meet a looming deadline. Covered California is the state-based health insurance marketplace, and if Californians are looking for health care options, they'll likely wind up there. Open enrollment started...
oc-breeze.com
Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills
On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments come from a state program […]
GV Wire
Four-Day School Week Trend Grows Nationwide, but Not in California
The nationwide trend of four-day school weeks sees success in cost savings, attendance, and teacher recruitment. But the trend isn’t catching on in California. There are only two small and remote school districts, Leggett Valley Unified in Mendocino County and Big Sur Unified in Monterey County, have the shorter school week in California.
KTLA.com
Climate credits may be issued early to help offset soaring California natural gas bills
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
KCRA.com
California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Add another to list of California’s botched projects
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is — or should be — a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks
Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
