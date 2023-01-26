Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Related
Donny Thomas shines, as Bishop buries Robstown in 7th straight District 31-4A win
Junior guard Donny Thomas shined offensively with a team-leading 20 points, as the Bishop Badgers rolled to an 82-39 road victory over Robstown and extended a seven-game winning streak in District 31-4A action Friday
Alice, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Alice. The Calallen High School basketball team will have a game with Alice High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Calallen High School basketball team will have a game with Alice High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
KIII TV3
Former Sinton head football coach Tom Allen dies
Allen resigned from his position in 2018 to focus on his health after being diagnosed with MSA, a disease similar to Parkinson's. He died Thursday night.
mysoutex.com
John Andrew Perez
John Andrew Perez, age 48, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after battling a long illness. John was born on March 18, 1974 in Beeville, Texas to parents Armando and Maria Perez. In his passing was lost a son, brother, uncle, nephew, and a friend. John had worked in the TV/ film industry in Austin for many years. During his time in Austin, John had also managed several restaurants where he made many lifelong friends.
KIII TV3
Looking back at Tom Allen's life and career
The former Sinton coach passed away Thursday at just 53-years-old. Listen to his speech after the Pirates fell in the 2014 state semis.
CCPD cadets graduate from 81st Police Academy
25 cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department's 81rst Academy graduated, completing a tough but rewarding journey.
Zavala Elementary receives wheelchair swing
Some kids at Zavala received quite the surprise Friday in the form of a new ADA complaint swing set.
Snapka's Drive Inn matriarch gets $25,000 scholarship named after her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime resident of Corpus Christi got a special surprise Thursday afternoon. The matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn was honored with the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship. Maxine was had the honor of having a $25,000 scholarship in her name. "Well I think this...
tpr.org
Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change
If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
City of Corpus Christi sets aside $80M to fix aging pipes around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's efforts to update aging water pipes is proving to be a more difficult task than originally estimated. City officials told 3NEWS that the pipeline replacement program is for water and wastewater. Currently, more than 45,000 linear feet of water line...
Corpus Christi utility billing software vendor sent test email as a mistake
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, a 3NEWS viewer contacted the newsroom with worries that she had been scammed after seeing an e-mail from the city's utility billing service with details on a "new account." The viewer immediately closed the e-mail and went to her account online to be...
SPID waterline break causing street, highway on-ramp closures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A waterline break on S. Padre Island Drive will cause some traffic impacts while it is getting fixed. Portions of SPID and the eastbound feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs. Emergency repairs started on...
City manager hopes to roll out program that can help repave streets around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council could sign off on a plan that will give residents the opportunity to have their street repaved within a few days. Lula Castaneda lives along Sharon Drive in between Collingswood Drive and Gollihar Road. She, along with other residents are overjoyed that the city took just a few days to get the entire street repaved.
Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow
Nueces County Game Room permit applications have been slow since the new ordinance took effect January 2, 2023.
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
CCPD: Undercover operation leads to drugs bust at major distribution center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted a search of a property in the 7500 block of Wooldridge Road on Friday. Quy Nguyen was arrested after the bust uncovered 13.8 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,...
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
Comments / 0