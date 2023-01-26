ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

mysoutex.com

John Andrew Perez

John Andrew Perez, age 48, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after battling a long illness. John was born on March 18, 1974 in Beeville, Texas to parents Armando and Maria Perez. In his passing was lost a son, brother, uncle, nephew, and a friend. John had worked in the TV/ film industry in Austin for many years. During his time in Austin, John had also managed several restaurants where he made many lifelong friends.
BEEVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]

