NESN

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff

The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
New York Post

Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text

Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an suffer an injury early on in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was stripped by Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick when the rookie dropped back to throw on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the... The post Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move

Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport.  Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates

Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion

Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge

Dolphins CB Keion Crossen announced on Twitter that he underwent surgery to repair a subluxation in his shoulder after playing through the injury throughout the year. Regarding the Jets hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator, HC Robert Saleh said they didn’t weigh Hackett’s disappointing time in Denver too heavily: “You gotta be able to look past recency bias, you gotta look past whatever you wanna call Denver. But the fact is he got that opportunity because of his life’s work as an offensive coordinator.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
NESN

Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation

The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Final grades for Patriots special teamers span from A to F

As a group, the Patriots special teams disappointed in 2022, but individually it was really a mixed bag. New England got nothing from their punters and kickoff coverage killed them in Buffalo, but Marcus Jones looks like an elite returner, Nick Folk was steady, and Brenden Schooler looks like a long-term staple. It was really all over the place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Sports

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
TENNESSEE STATE
NESN

Aaron Judge Reveals ‘Toughest Decision’ MLB Players Face Each Offseason

Aaron Judge had a very important decision to make this Major League Baseball offseason. The reigning American League MVP tested free agency for the first time in his career before ultimately re-signing with the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The San Francisco Giants — the California native’s hometown club — were among the other teams that reportedly pursued Judge.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Ready To Play Following Nasty Hit Vs. Lightning

Charlie McAvoy is one lucky guy. To everyone’s surprise, the Bruins defenseman returned to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday shortly after slamming his shoulder into the boards on a big hit. Following their loss in Tampa, the Boston Bruins stay in Florida to face the...
BOSTON, MA
