Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an suffer an injury early on in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was stripped by Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick when the rookie dropped back to throw on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the... The post Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move
Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
Eagles' AJ Brown, 49ers' Jimmie Ward separated by refs after pre-game scuffle
Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward got in each other's face prior to kickoff in the NFC Championship Game.
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion
Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
Dolphins CB Keion Crossen announced on Twitter that he underwent surgery to repair a subluxation in his shoulder after playing through the injury throughout the year. Regarding the Jets hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator, HC Robert Saleh said they didn’t weigh Hackett’s disappointing time in Denver too heavily: “You gotta be able to look past recency bias, you gotta look past whatever you wanna call Denver. But the fact is he got that opportunity because of his life’s work as an offensive coordinator.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
Final grades for Patriots special teamers span from A to F
As a group, the Patriots special teams disappointed in 2022, but individually it was really a mixed bag. New England got nothing from their punters and kickoff coverage killed them in Buffalo, but Marcus Jones looks like an elite returner, Nick Folk was steady, and Brenden Schooler looks like a long-term staple. It was really all over the place.
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
Patriots Shrine Bowl: Bill Belichick's Band-Aid, Bill O’Brien’s Arrival
Who were New England Patriots coaches Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien talking with in Las Vegas?
ng-sportingnews.com
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out Buccaneers return for Tom Brady, says it's more likely than signing with Raiders
After the Buccaneers' wild card loss to the Cowboys, there was an air of finality to Tom Brady's press conference. Brady thanked reporters for riding out the season with him, but declined to provide any kind of definitive answer about his future (unsurprisingly). In spite of that, however, some people...
Aaron Judge Reveals ‘Toughest Decision’ MLB Players Face Each Offseason
Aaron Judge had a very important decision to make this Major League Baseball offseason. The reigning American League MVP tested free agency for the first time in his career before ultimately re-signing with the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The San Francisco Giants — the California native’s hometown club — were among the other teams that reportedly pursued Judge.
Charlie McAvoy Ready To Play Following Nasty Hit Vs. Lightning
Charlie McAvoy is one lucky guy. To everyone’s surprise, the Bruins defenseman returned to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday shortly after slamming his shoulder into the boards on a big hit. Following their loss in Tampa, the Boston Bruins stay in Florida to face the...
NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Alex Caruso On Trade Block; Could Celtics Be Fit?
With the Boston Celtics losers of three consecutive games, including a nail-bitter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night, perhaps it’s time for the front office to consider a few potential roster additions before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Boston has allowed over 110...
