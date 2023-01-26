ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Global stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks rose Wednesday while Wall Street futures declined ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time. London and Frankfurt opened hire. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained.
Idaho State Journal

Wall Street climbs to add more to its strong January

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains on Tuesday, ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last hikes to interest rates for a while. Markets got a boost after a report showed that that growth...
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho State Journal

Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock

NEW DELHI (AP) — Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said Thursday his conglomerate will review its plans for raising capital after calling off his flagship company’s $2.5 billion share offering following the loss of tens of billions of dollars in market value due to claims of fraud by a U.S.-based short-selling firm.

